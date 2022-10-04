Strong trade for Texel Shearling Rams at Lisahally

A huge thank you goes to Holden Agri Ltd for their continued sponsorship of the event and to Ryan Doherty for judging the pre-sale show. Texel shearling saw strong trade averaging £779 for 19 with ram lambs averaging £473 for 43.

Pre-Sale Holden Agr Ltd Championship:

Shearling Rams: 1 Adrian Liggett Corbo, 2 Sean McCloskey Glenroe; 3 Gary Beacom Lakeview; 4 J, R & G Foster Springhill; 5 Seamus McBride McBride; 6 Patrick Blee Dunelm

Sponsor Stephen Holden, Holden Agri Ltd and judge Ryan Doherty present the Holden Agr Ltd Reserve Champion rosette to Sean McCloskey, Glenroe Flock for his Shearling Ram exhibit at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show and Sale in Lisahally

Ram Lambs: 1 Gary Beacom Lakeview; 2 Messrs F & D Brolly Roe Valley; 3 James Wilkinson Ballygroogan; 4 M & C Millar Millars; 5 J, R & G Foster Springhill; 6 Elliot Bell Willsborough

Holden Agri Champion: Adrian Liggett Corbo

Holden Agri Reserve Champion: Sean McCloskey Glenroe

The sale saw a top of £1680 for the Holden Agri Reserve Champion from Sean McCloskey, Glenroe Flock. ‘Glenroe Elite’, a knock Yardsman son out of a Charben Yankee dam moves home to join Sean Ward’s Flock in Donemana Strabane. Mr McCloskey also took the next leading price for this sheep penmate, ‘Glenroe Enormous’ from a homebred sire Glenroe Dexter out of a homebred dam sired by Bacardi. He also moves home to Donemana to join Martin Sheerin’s Flock for £1071.

Next up to pocket the cash was Gary Beacom with his 3rd place Shearling ram ‘Lakeview Eagles Eye’, a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of an Arkle Awesome dam. He sold to Nigel Madden £1050. Demand for Shearling rams continued with Messrs Foster’s Springhill pen in buyers demand. Their 4th place shearling ram ‘Springhill Exotic’ saw them take their leading price of £1029. This Usk Vale Dark Dawn son out of a homebred dam sold to Brian Sloan Irvinestown. The Foster family pocketed £987 and £945 for this sheep’s two other pen mates, ‘Drewmar Extra’ and ‘Springhill Electric’. Richard Henderson also took £945 for his shearling ram ‘Ballynahone ED’, a Procters Deacon Blue son selling to Robert Kennedy Binn.