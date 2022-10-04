Strong trade for Texel Shearling Rams at Lisahally
The NI Texel Breeders Club held their annual sale at Lisahally Mart recently.
A huge thank you goes to Holden Agri Ltd for their continued sponsorship of the event and to Ryan Doherty for judging the pre-sale show. Texel shearling saw strong trade averaging £779 for 19 with ram lambs averaging £473 for 43.
Pre-Sale Holden Agr Ltd Championship:
Shearling Rams: 1 Adrian Liggett Corbo, 2 Sean McCloskey Glenroe; 3 Gary Beacom Lakeview; 4 J, R & G Foster Springhill; 5 Seamus McBride McBride; 6 Patrick Blee Dunelm
Ram Lambs: 1 Gary Beacom Lakeview; 2 Messrs F & D Brolly Roe Valley; 3 James Wilkinson Ballygroogan; 4 M & C Millar Millars; 5 J, R & G Foster Springhill; 6 Elliot Bell Willsborough
Holden Agri Champion: Adrian Liggett Corbo
Holden Agri Reserve Champion: Sean McCloskey Glenroe
The sale saw a top of £1680 for the Holden Agri Reserve Champion from Sean McCloskey, Glenroe Flock. ‘Glenroe Elite’, a knock Yardsman son out of a Charben Yankee dam moves home to join Sean Ward’s Flock in Donemana Strabane. Mr McCloskey also took the next leading price for this sheep penmate, ‘Glenroe Enormous’ from a homebred sire Glenroe Dexter out of a homebred dam sired by Bacardi. He also moves home to Donemana to join Martin Sheerin’s Flock for £1071.
Next up to pocket the cash was Gary Beacom with his 3rd place Shearling ram ‘Lakeview Eagles Eye’, a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of an Arkle Awesome dam. He sold to Nigel Madden £1050. Demand for Shearling rams continued with Messrs Foster’s Springhill pen in buyers demand. Their 4th place shearling ram ‘Springhill Exotic’ saw them take their leading price of £1029. This Usk Vale Dark Dawn son out of a homebred dam sold to Brian Sloan Irvinestown. The Foster family pocketed £987 and £945 for this sheep’s two other pen mates, ‘Drewmar Extra’ and ‘Springhill Electric’. Richard Henderson also took £945 for his shearling ram ‘Ballynahone ED’, a Procters Deacon Blue son selling to Robert Kennedy Binn.
Topping the leader board for the sale of ram lambs was the judge’s first place, Lakeview Fine Line’ from Gary Beacom.