Following from the strong trade at the Club’s Autumn sale, demand for quality Simmental genetics remained with bulls averaging at £2966 and heifers making an average of £2650.

Gareth Wilson, Enniskillen, with Hillhead Farm Phoenix reached the top price of 4,500gns for his February 2023 born bull selling to Stewart Taylor. This February born bull is a son of homebred Hillhead Farm Look at me and sired by Clonagh Tiger Gallant. His power and flashy colour secured his first place in Class Two prior to sale.

Judge, Conrad Fegan, from Rostrevor, County Down’s pick from the evening was Drumagarner Nour, who won both Female Champion and Overall Champion. She is out of a homebred dam, Drumagarner Fran, and sired by Curaheen Bandit. This heifer, bred by Eamon McCloskey, Kilrea, was outstanding on the night and attracted the attention of several potential buyers but was sold for 4100gns to Gavin Brown of the Springfield herd, Penicuik, Scotland.

Reserve Overall and Male Champion went to Lisglass Panther, bred by Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare, who sold for 2900gns to Paddy McKendry. This stylish, March born young bull, showed definite promise, power and length. His pedigree is packed with quality with lines from local herds, he is a son of Ranfurly Weikel 32 nd K10 and out of Omorga Jaguar.

Reserve Male Champion was Breaghey Phoenix, bred by Andrew Clarke, Tynan, who sold for 3000gns to Richard Coleman. This young bull is out of homebred Breaghey Vida-K361 and sired by Kilbride Farm Marvel 21. This is a prime example of the breed whilst also featuring in the top 15% of the breed for terminal and self-replacing indexes, advantageous from both a pedigree and commercial perspective.

Reserve Female Champion was also bred by Eamon McCloskey, Drumagarner RVH Emma who sold for 2900gns to Lee Bowden. This January born heifer is out of Drumagarner India and a daughter of Omorga Volvo who exhibited an eye-catching presence in the ring. Also from the same herd, Drumagarner Naomy sold for 2,700gns on the night.

Edenbann Nimrod, bred by Nevin Smith, Garvagh, who placed first in Class One, made 2,400gns whilst Edenbann Panther, a January born bull placed fourth in Class Two and made 2,500gns at auction.

Hiltonstown Parker 23, bred by Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone, placed third in Class Three during the show and went on to reach 2,400gns.

Belragh Phoenix reached, bred by Joseph Muldoon, Aughnacloy, and Gortnamoyagh Pantha 23, bred by Thomas Stewart, Garvagh, made 2,500gns and 2,400gns respectively.

Four entries from William Dodd, Saintfield, included Craigy Beatrice, Craigy Keira, Craigy Kleeb P4 and Craigy Beatrice P7 all sold on the night for 2,900gns, 1,950gns, 1,600gns and 1,850gns.

Drafts from the Lisglass herd, Leslie and Christopher Weatherup and Lummin herd, Thompson Family, Ahoghill, saw another four and three heifers, respectively, being sold on the night. Lisglass Nightshade sold for 1,350gns, Lisglass Nutmeg for 1,800gns, Lisglass Nutshell for 1,750gns and Lisglass Nightlight for 2,050gns. Lummin Poppy and Lummin Patrucia both sold for 1,550gns and Lummin Pandora sold for 1,300 gns.

The sale was kindly sponsored by Robinson Quarry Masters, Ballymena, County Antrim, whose support and generosity is widely appreciated.

