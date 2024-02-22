News you can trust since 1963
Sugden welcomes minister’s pledge to prioritise tackling bovine TB

​East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed a pledge that tackling the growing prevalence of bovine TB in local farms will be a top priority for the new agriculture minister, after questioning him on the issue in Stormont on Monday (February 19).
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT
One farm in 10 is currently affected by the disease.

Andrew Muir, the new Minister of the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), said he would be exploring all the options available to him.

Ms Sugden said: “The cost to farmers – both economically and emotionally – is becoming unsustainable.

“The Minister has also said the financial burden is also becoming too much for his department to absorb, year after year.

“The cost to DAERA currently stands at around £53m a year – money that could be used to much greater effect by preventing the spread in the first place, and with the left-over funds going to support farmers in the myriad problems they are currently facing.

“Northern Ireland’s biggest industry must be protected.

“I also welcome the Minister’s commitment to engaging with all relevant stakeholders in developing and implementing solutions.”

Last week the UFU met the new minister and made a strong case against proposed TB livestock valuation cuts and underlined the crucial difference between compensation and valuations.

UFU President David Brown said after the meeting: “We stressed that these cuts would alienate farmers and made clear our stance that decisions are needed now to break the cycle of infection and reinfection, so that we can have healthy livestock and healthy wildlife.”

