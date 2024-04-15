Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Society chief executive John Yates says 2024 is set to be a special year for Texel breeders with a wide range of celebratory activities planned for the year.

“A series of events and other activities have been planned to give breeders across the UK the opportunity to come together and celebrate this important milestone for the Society,” he explains.

The major focus of the Society’s celebrations during the summer months will be the Textravaganza weekend at Carlisle on Friday 5th and Saturday 6th July.

The Friday will see an inter-club competition day with teams of five from regional Texel clubs tackling a series of tasks, including stock judging, shearing and cookery challenges.

This will be followed on the Friday evening by the Society’s Summer Sizzler BBQ and party for all Society members.

“Saturday 6th July will then see member competing in the Textravaganza National Show, with classes being judged by Robert Cockburn of the Knap flock and Jennifer Aiken, Coniston. This promises to be an excellent weekend giving members the opportunity to come together and relax while also having a competitive edge,” explained Mr Yates.

Alongside these member focussed events, the Society will also be issuing commemorative 50th anniversary rosettes to local shows across the UK and hosting an international visitors workshop for Texel breeders from across the world.

“British Texel genetics have been exported to across the globe and the Society is delighted to invite breeders from overseas to see Texels here in the UK in this special year. Visitors will have the opportunity to attend the Textravaganza National Show, a series of flock visits and the Great Yorkshire Show,” said Mr Yates.

Helping to mark the anniversary will be a 50th anniversary book and a series of podcasts, both featuring insights from a number of noted Texel breeders and reflecting on the Society’s successs over the last half century.

Wrapping things up will be Society’s 50th anniversary celebration social weekend in Chester, incorporating the Society’s AGM and two party nights.

“This will be another excellent opportunity for Society members to get together and celebrate all that the Society and the breed has achieved over the last 50 years.”

Allied to this the Society will also be staging a 50th anniversary National Flock Competition, featuring competition winners from flock competitions run by regional clubs. “Former Society chairman Roy Campbell will have the task of judging this, with the results announced at the social weekend.”

Adding to the Society activity’s will be a fundraising effort for the Society’s 50th anniversary charity, The Farm Safety Foundation, better known as Yellow Wellies.

“The work of Yellow Wellies in highlighting the need for farmers to take care of both their physical and mental health is vital for safeguarding the future of the farming industry,” explained Mr Yates.

Celebrating the Society’s 50th anniversary is a remarkable achievement when one considers the fledging foundations of the Society, says Mr Yates. “Back in the early 1970s, despite the recent arrival of Continental cattle breeds, the idea of importing a foreign sheep breed was an entirely alien concept.

“Those initial importers faced numerous hurdles in their quest to bring Texels to the UK and the fact that a number of founding flocks are still active and will be taking part in these 50th anniversary celebrations is testament to the success of the breed.”

Texel Society 50th anniversary events

- 50 th Anniversary commemorative rosettes issued, May

- Club Competition Day, Carlisle, Friday 5th July

- Summer Sizzler BBQ, Carlisle, Friday 5th July

- Textravaganza National Show, Carlisle, Saturday 6th July

- International Visitors Workshop and flock visits, 5th -12th July

- Social Weekend, Chester, 15th -17th November

- 50 th anniversary publication released, November