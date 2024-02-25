The storms that come

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​All over the country the consequences of Storm Jocelyn, which came towards the end of last month, were felt by thousands of people. Roads were blocked by fallen trees, plane journeys were either cancelled or diverted, ferry services were suspended, and thousands of homes lost their power supply.

The loss of electricity, while an inconvenience for many, for the farming community it meant standby generators being used to get normal tasks completed and the ‘redding up’ done.

Daylight would reveal damage to roofs, fences blown over and trees uprooted, creating additional work at a busy time of the year.

Storms are part of life and they can come suddenly and unexpectedly. In the New Testament, Matthew, Mark and Luke all record the story of a storm on the Lake of Galilee, with the disciples (some of whom were experienced fisherman) fearing for their lives while Jesus slept. What makes this storm different was that each gospel writer tells of how furious it was and the fear that gripped those in the boat.

As Mark records, “Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, ‘Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?’ He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm” (Mark 4: 38-39).

The disciples were to learn that being a follower of the Lord Jesus didn’t exempt them from the storms that blow into our lives, often suddenly and unexpectedly. The same is true for 21st century followers of Jesus. After all, it was in obedience to Jesus’ request to go to the other side of the lake that the disciples found themselves in the storm.

Yet, like the disciples, perhaps we sometimes ask Jesus ‘Do you not care?’ when we to face a storm in our life. The answer is, of course, that Jesus does care, and invites us to bring our cares to Him. As Peter, who was on the boat, tells us, “Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).

Could it be that what prompted the question from the disciples was that Jesus was asleep while the storm raged? Yet that is the very reason we know Jesus cares. Jesus isn’t just a great teacher, or religious leader. Jesus is God, who takes on human flesh to live in our world, so He understands when we are tired, weary and frightened, so we can come to Him confidently knowing that He does care – as He is in the boat with His followers.

The Bible explains that Jesus was “a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3) who “…understands every weakness of ours, because he was tempted in every way that we are. But He did not sin!” (Hebrews 4:15). Of course, the greatest act of care that Jesus made was to take your place and mine on the Cross.

Maybe as you read this you are facing a storm in your life, or are in the middle of one? Be assured that Jesus cares and offers this eternal invitation, “‘Come to me all you who are weak and heavy laden and I will give you rest’” (Matthew 11:28.) Will you?

Robin Fairbairn is pastor/evangelist with Ballygowan Presbyterian Church in County Down and also works as ministry development officer with The Good Book Company. He lives in the country and has been farming every Saturday for more years than he cares to admit.