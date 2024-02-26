Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Carvile, Greg Longstaff and David Scott spoke out as the NFU Mutual revealed that the number of dog attacks on livestock in Northern Ireland doubled in 2023, compared to 2022 and 2021.

The shocking statistic comes as NFU Mutual’s latest survey of over 1,100 dog owners released today (Monday 26th February) found more people were letting their dogs off leads in the countryside last year than in 2022, 68% and 64% respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worryingly, less than half (49%) said their pet always comes back when called.

UFU deputy president William Irvine. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

Almost eight percent admitted their dog chases livestock but 46% believed their dog was not capable of causing the death or injury of farm animals. More than half (54%) felt they did not need to take active measures to prevent their dog from chasing.

If present at an attack, 57% of dog owners would intervene to stop it, 22% would report it to a local farmer and 11% would call the police.

These atrocious attacks on Northern Ireland’s livestock cost an estimated £147,000 last year, a 11% fall from the 2022 cost (£165,000).

Advertisement

Advertisement

But across the UK, dog attacks on livestock were estimated to cost £2.4 million last year, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year

Martin Malone, Northern Ireland Manager at NFU Mutual, said: “Despite the cost fall, the doubling in the number of dog attacks on livestock in Northern Ireland over the past two years is incredibly alarming for the country’s farmers, especially as the 2024 lambing season gets underway and pregnant ewes and newborn lambs are vulnerable.

“We’ve heard reports from farmers about the complacency and naivety of some dog owners who regularly allow their pets to roam off-lead in the countryside, seemingly unaware of the carnage the dog could cause, then are horrified when an attack happens.

“There have also been incidences where dogs have chased, injured and killed sheep and the owner is nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Farmers are also living in fear of repeat attacks, which cause horrific and needless suffering to livestock and can traumatise all involved dealing with the aftermath.

“All dogs are capable of chasing, attacking and killing farm animals, regardless of breed, size or temperament.

“We’re urging all dog owners to be responsible for their pet and keep them on a lead when walked anywhere near livestock.

“If there is an attack, it is important people accept responsibility and report it, to a local farmer and the local Council dog wardens, so that the injured animals are not left suffering in pain.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “On the mouth of lambing 2024, it is horrifying to see that dog attacks in NI doubled last year. Behind every statistic is a farm family that has experienced immense trauma and financial loss due to an attack on their livestock that could have been prevented.

“It’s extremely worrying that 68% of dog owners let their pet roam free in the countryside. Every dog, regardless of the breed or temperament, is a threat to sheep and their owners must recognise this. It only takes a spilt second for a dog to instinctively react to sheep and begin a chase.

“We are urging dog owners to be responsible in the countryside by keeping their dog on a lead and under control at all times.

“This is so important not only for livestock, but for the safety of their pet too. By being mindful of farm animals in the countryside, we can stop livestock worrying, enabling dog owners to enjoy their walks peacefully and livestock can reside without threat, reducing daily stress for farmers.”

Case study 1: George Carvill, Co Armagh

Advertisement

Advertisement

Co Armagh farmer George Carvill is considering giving up his sheep flock after a dog attack left 28 lambs dead.

No-one witnessed the attack, which took place in early December 2023 and George is deeply concerned that the dog or dogs responsible will return and caused carnage in his in-lamb ewes.

Currently grazing away from George’s farm near Middletown, the ewes are due to be moved back for lambing. George is considering selling the ewes now or bringing them back to the farm and sell them after lambing – with the risk that they could be attacked.

“It was a terrible experience for me and my 16-year-old son, Frank, who looks after the sheep with me,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We walked into the field to feed the lambs sugar beet and were shocked to see a dead lamb near the gateway. We thought it was a one-off, but as we walked through the field we saw another dead lamb, and then more and more - 28 in all.

“They had been badly mauled, and it was clear the injuries were the result of a dog attack.”

Even worse was to come when George and Frank reached the field boundary to find that another 12 lambs had been stampeded into the River Cor where they had drowned.

Just 13 lambs were left alive. They had escaped, some with badly mauled faces, by jumping into the next field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lambs, bred from Suffolk mules crossed with a Charolais tup were in great condition and ready for market.

“I just don’t know what we are going to do – because no-one saw the dog, we’ve no way of tracing it and there’s a very real risk it will come back and attack again if we bring the ewes back to the farm,” said George.

“We haven’t had a dog attack since 1983 - but there are a lot more dogs around now in Middletown and we know some of them are let out to roam uncontrolled by their owners.”

George’s family has run the 90-acre farm on the outskirts of Middletown for over 50 years and also finishes beef cattle.

Case study 2: Greg Longstaff, Co Antrim

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two dog attacks on their small flock have left Northern Ireland farmers Greg and Glen Longstaff with two ewes dead and a disrupted breeding programme.

The attacks took place last autumn, a few days after the 70 ewes had been artificially inseminated. Scans have revealed that six of the 18 Texel ewes in the field are not carrying lambs – which Greg attributes to them being chased round their field.

The dogs responsible for the attacks are thought to have escaped from a house and have not been traced, leaving Greg with the worry his flock could suffer further attacks.

The dogs were first spotted chasing the 18 ewes during daylight but could not be caught. They returned at night and attacked again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a sighting of the dogs and the vet's report on the dead ewes’ injuries, it is thought that the attacks were carried out by a husky-type dog and terrier.

“It’s the first dog attack we’ve had and we’re at a loss to understand where the dog came from,” Greg said.

“We’re in the middle of nowhere, with no footpaths and we’re not even near a road,” Greg said.

“There were 18 ewes in the field at the time of the attack, and two pedigree ewes were killed. Six were left empty with the loss of semen which can’t be replaced, altering our breeding plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even after intervention from the dog warden he dogs weren’t traced - but would have been covered in blood after eating the throat out of an ewe.

“Although our NFU Mutual insurance covered the value of the sheep that were killed, the attacks cased a tremendous amount of disruption and the loss of lambs is going to hit us hard.

“We run the flock for the joy of keeping sheep rather than as a purely commercial business, and this has taken the pleasure out of it.

“We’re now checking the sheep more often and regularly making sure the fences are all in good order – but it’s practically impossible to fence the fields to make them completely secure against determined dogs. We’ve also put cameras round the farm to help trace dogs if there’s another attack.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greg and Glen have run the 40 acre farm between Ballymena and Ballyclare for five years alongside their jobs. Although from a farming background, Greg came to the farm as a new entrant and is trying to build up the flock of pedigree Texel and Dorset ewes.

Case study 3: David Scott, Dungannon

Repeated dog attacks which have led to the deaths of 54 lambs have forced a Dungannon farmer to stop keeping sheep.

The first attack took place in December 2021. A large dog killed 18 lambs, and a further 15 drowned after being chased into the river. The attack only stopped when David Scott shot the dog.

A year to the day later, another dog carried out a frenzied attack on David’s Beltex cross lambs. This time 12 of the 120 head flock were killed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite an insurance pay out from his NFU Mutual policy, David has stopped buying in lambs to finish through the autumn because of the risk of further attacks.

“Around here the villages are being developed and there are more people and dogs than ever before – and some are keeping large dangerous dogs.

“I hope to go back to finishing lambs in the future – but at the moment it’s too risky.”

Lambs being injured and killed by dogs is only part of the problem farmers are facing. Surviving sheep are traumatised by being terrorised by dogs and never thrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David’s farm is a mile from the nearest village, but large dogs left free to roam have been seen frequently by David and neighbouring farmers.

“The injuries caused by the dog in the latest attack were absolutely horrific,” he said.

“The vet who came out to euthanise the badly-injured lambs said the bite marks were so large it looked like a wolf attack.

David, who has farmed all his life, has 40 acres of his own land and had rented extra land for the lamb finishing enterprise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With many dog owners planning to visit the countryside at a time when sheep and lambs are at their most vulnerable, NFU Mutual is calling for them to:

- Keep dogs on a lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept but let go of the lead if chased by cattle

- Be aware that all dogs, regardless of size, breed, and temperament, can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals

- Report attacks by dogs to the local Council dog wardens or local farmers