Workers were set to walk out from midnight tonight (Monday), but following an improved pay offer by Translink the three public transport trade unions (GMB, SIPTU and Unite) have called off the action to ballot members on the new deal.

Talks unions and Translink management took place yesterday (Sunday) following the rejection of an initial pay offer by management on Thursday (22 February).