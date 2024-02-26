Translink strike suspended as workers vote on improved pay offer
A planned 72 hour strike by Translink workers has been suspended to allow union members to vote on a improved pay offer.
Workers were set to walk out from midnight tonight (Monday), but following an improved pay offer by Translink the three public transport trade unions (GMB, SIPTU and Unite) have called off the action to ballot members on the new deal.
Talks unions and Translink management took place yesterday (Sunday) following the rejection of an initial pay offer by management on Thursday (22 February).
Workers in all three trade unions will now vote on the offer - the dates of the ballot will be announced in the coming days.