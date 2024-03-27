Held in Jerrettspass Village Hall, all proceeds from the event will go towards the hosting of Newry Show 2024.

Society chairman Brian Lockhart thanked everyone, who came along on the day: there were lots of individuals and family groups in attendance.

He added: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The food was delicious and I would like to say a particularly thank you to all of those society members, who helped out in the kitchen over many hours.

“Everyone involved is a volunteer. And the success of the Big Breakfast is absolute testimony to their total commitment to Newry Show 2024.”

All voluntary donations received on the day of the Big Breakfast will go towards the running of this year’s show. The event takes place on lands located at 12 to18 Derrywilligan Road, Bessbrook. The all important diary date is: Saturday, 29th June.

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.

Brian Lockhart again: “Newry Show 2023 was a tremendous success. The combination of an excellent site, perfect weather and a host of top quality attractions combined to attract record crowds to the event.

“One of the stand-out features of last year was the fact that so many families came along on the day.”

He added: “Newry Agricultural Show plays an important role in profiling the farming and food industries that contribute so much to our catchment area.

“We want to build on all of this for the future. We are indebted to the support provided by the Cartmill family in providing us with a very suitable location.”

Brian is also conscious of the tremendous support received from sponsors and commercial exhibitors in 2023. And, again, the show society wants to build on this in 2024.

This year’s Newry Show will feature a comprehensive range of cattle, sheep horse/pony, goat, pig, dog home industries and other classes, all projecting the farming and rural way-of-life in the Newry area.

Brian Lockhart concluded: “All relevant schedules and entry forms will be available on the society’s web site.

“The Saturday Breakfast is just one of a series number of fundraising events that will be held over the coming weeks. These include a pre-show quiz evening.

“Again, full information of these events will be made available on the Newry Show website.”

For further information, contact Brian Lockhart on 07770 655643

1 . IMG_7938.JPG Attending Newry Show's Big Breakfast l to r: Brian Lockhart, Chairman of Newry Agricultural Society, with John Kee and his father Brian, from Jerrettspass Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . IMG_7933.JPG Hard at work in the kitchens on the morning of Newry Show' Big Breakfast: Philip Moffett with Sarah McGivern (left) and Emma Porter Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . IMG_7929.JPG Enjoying Newry Show's Big Breakfast Morning: Pat O'Hagan with Barbara (left) and Maratha Moody, all from Jerrettspass Photo: freelance Photo Sales