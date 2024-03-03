News you can trust since 1963
UFU announce Edmondson Estates as new corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed Edmondson Estates as its newest corporate member.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
​Edmondson Estates is a general practice providing estates agency, valuation and professional services.

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, “We are pleased that Edmondson Estates has become a corporate member of the UFU. Edmondson Estates offer a variety of services in the residential, commercial and agricultural sectors, which will be of great benefit to members in County Antrim. We look forward to working with them.”

Scott Edmondson, director of Edmondson Estates said: “Edmondson Estates are delighted and very proud to become a corporate member of the UFU. At Edmondson Estates we have a considerable agricultural client base throughout Northern Ireland.

Scott Edmondson, director of Edmondson Estates pictured with Craig Scott, UFU corporate sales executive.Scott Edmondson, director of Edmondson Estates pictured with Craig Scott, UFU corporate sales executive.
“We feel that UFU corporate membership was the obvious choice to keep us as a company at the forefront of the understanding of the requirements and needs of the modern farming businesses and their families.”

For more information on Edmondson Estates visit www.edmondsonestates.co.uk or contact 028 2565 5733.

