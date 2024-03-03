UFU announce Edmondson Estates as new corporate member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Edmondson Estates is a general practice providing estates agency, valuation and professional services.

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, “We are pleased that Edmondson Estates has become a corporate member of the UFU. Edmondson Estates offer a variety of services in the residential, commercial and agricultural sectors, which will be of great benefit to members in County Antrim. We look forward to working with them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Edmondson, director of Edmondson Estates said: “Edmondson Estates are delighted and very proud to become a corporate member of the UFU. At Edmondson Estates we have a considerable agricultural client base throughout Northern Ireland.

Scott Edmondson, director of Edmondson Estates pictured with Craig Scott, UFU corporate sales executive.

“We feel that UFU corporate membership was the obvious choice to keep us as a company at the forefront of the understanding of the requirements and needs of the modern farming businesses and their families.”