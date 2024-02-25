Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine Aberdeen Angus bulls and four Beef Shorthorns will come under the hammer at Ballymena Livestock mart from 1pm.

The Aberdeen Angus of the Old Glenort Angus herd was established in 1996 by Bill & James Porter.

​All bulls being offered for sale, have been semen tested for fertility

Blelack Dakota U898

​They first started showing at Balmoral in 1997 and had their first overall Aberdeen Angus champion at RUAS in 2000 with foundation cow Shade Pond Victoria.

Since then, with 28 years of pedigree breeding, the pedigree herd of Old Glenort Angus has won numerous championships at various agricultural shows and competitions.

With increased numbers of Aberdeen Angus and Beef Shorthorn cows, James Porter is now able to have his first annual Pedigree Bull Sale and intends to have an on-farm Bull Sale in Spring 2025 with pedigree females from the Old Glenort Angus herd, from the Uppermill Shorthorn herd and commercial Angushorn females, which is a pure native cross from the two breeds.

Seven of the Old Glenort Angus bulls are offspring from Blelack Dakota U898, who was the overall Aberdeen Angus champion at Stirling Bull Sales 2019, as well as being Bull Calf champion at the Black Beauty Bonanza in Aberdeen.

Uppermill Ramage

All bulls being offered for sale have been semen tested for fertility, have all routine vaccinations and have been fed on a low concentrate diet for longevity.

The Uppermill Beef Shorthorn herd was established in 1882 and is the oldest genetics of Beef Shorthorns in the world.

The herd was acquired by James Porter in 2006, who has been producing top quality beef shorthorns from generations of pedigree breeding making this sale a great opportunity to purchase quality pedigree beef shorthorn bulls for pedigree and commercial replacements.

The Beef Shorthorn also makes a great cross with dairy herds, like the Aberdeen Angus for a beef-bred calf. Both these breeds are easy calving with low birth weights and yield lively calves when they are born.

Again, both breeds have high growth rates for finishing for beef or for breeding replacement females.