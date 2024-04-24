Video: Drier weather sees cattle turned out onto Spring grass across Northern Ireland

A few welcome dry days have seen fields start to dry up across Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:33 BST
The welcome respite from the rain has provided an opportunity for cattle to get out to grass for the first time this year.

While it may not always at first go as planned, they are soon kicking up their heels as they feel the fresh air on their backs.

