Meirion Evans, an experienced Welsh shearer was successful in his record-breaking attempt on Saturday shearing 791 sheep across nine hours.

Meirion, 25, from Machynlleth, North Wales has been busy preparing for this challenge for months and over the weekend, all his hard work and commitment paid off with Meirion setting a new 9 Hour British Ewe record shearing 791 ewes.

The first sheep was shorn at 5am at Hendreseifion Farm and the last sheep at 5pm with the 791 total being achieved in 9 hours spread across 5 shearing runs.

At the end of his successful record attempt, a delighted Meirion said: “It’s difficult to put into words the feeling right now. Although it was me shearing, the entire record’s success is down to a huge team effort.”

Meirion continued: “This record would not have been possible without the help, support and commitment of so many people, too many to name individually. From the family at Hendreseifion for hosting the record, the pen men that were there with me all day, the farmers for supplying their sheep, the wool wrappers, those supporting me with my gear and all my family and friends – without all of you, today would not have been possible.”

Gareth Jones, Head of Member Engagement, British Wool said: “On behalf of British Wool we offer huge congratulations to Meirion on his successful record attempt. This was a display of high quality shearing and Meirion should be very proud of his achievements.”

“We appreciate the hard work that also goes on behind the scenes in holding a record and therefore offer congratulations to everyone that has helped and supported Meirion in successfully setting a new British Shearing Record.”

DPJ Foundation is the record attempt’s nominated charity and more information and an opportunity to support is still available from https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elen-pugh?utm_term=3gQz2xGJx