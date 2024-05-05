Yorkshire flower farmer sets up new directory to eliminate plastics from funeral floristry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Farewell Flowers Directory is a ground-breaking online listing service that aims to get the single-use plastic foam out of funeral floristry by connecting people to florists across the UK offering natural, beautiful and compostable floral funeral arrangements.

Gill said: “I’ve provided bespoke funeral flowers in this area for years and become aware of the horrendous amount of plastic used in funeral flowers that, unlike my own, are made in floral foam. My own arrangements are compostable and will return to the earth from whence they came. Those final flowers laid on a coffin are so important; they bring solace to bereaved families and should reflect the unique life that’s just ended rather than be a clone of everyone else’s.

A positive, practical response to the huge issue of plastic waste in funeral floristry, The Farewell Flowers Directory is on a mission to change the world of funeral flowers one compostable arrangement at a time. By demonstrating just how beautiful naturally designed funeral flowers can be without the use of floral foam or single use plastic, The Farewell Flowers Directory aims to change perceptions of funeral floristry and get the plastic out of funeral flowers for good.

Gill Hodgson with one of her funeral arrangements

Every florist listed in The Farewell Flowers Directory and wanting to be part of the change commits to offering the option of fully compostable funeral flowers, incorporating an element of British-grown material into their designs, being transparent about the provenance of their cut material and showcasing their compostable designs on a dedicated funeral flowers page on their website.

Floral foam has become a significant environmental issue. It is estimated that every year over 14,670m3 of plastic floral foam is sent to landfill from crematoriums across the UK, the equivalent of more than 6 Olympic swimming pools. Plastic floral foam is a single-use plastic and cannot be recycled. It will never biodegrade but breaks down into microplastics which can contaminate the soil and watercourses. The good news is that compostable alternatives to floral foam are available; ranging from creating moss and twig bases to arrangements of flowers or plants designed to be shared after the funeral with family and friends and to be taken home.

Gill is already well known in the flower industry for founding Flowers From The Farm Ltd, the national association of flower farmers, and for providing flowers for last year’s coronation in Westminster Abbey. She understands both the power that well-designed flowers can have and the need for a more sustainable approach. She explained: “During my recent research, I’ve watched huge amounts of old plastic foam being collected from cemeteries and crematoria to be taken to landfill. How much better if those flowers had been taken away to decorate the wake or shared out among family and friends as a happy memory”.

“My own Dad died years before the truth about floral foam was recognised and I’m sad that his own farewell flowers were so very different from those I’d have made for him now. He was a farmer and former sportsman and, had it happened now, his coffin would have been covered in a sheaf of barley or wheat with his cricket bat resting on top”.

The Institute of Crematorium and Cemetery Management backs The Farewell Flowers Directory initiative, as Julie Dunk, Chief Executive of the ICCM explained: