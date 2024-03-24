Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed that four people have sadly died in a single vehicle collision in Armagh.

Meanwhile, a man, aged in his 40’s, died following a road traffic collision on the Forkhill Road, Newry, on Saturday 23rd March.

Police have described the Armagh crash, which has claimed the lives of four people, as an ‘unspeakable tragedy’.

The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am this morning, Sunday 24 March.

The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared deceased at the scene.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

"A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

"The thoughts of the entire Police Service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted via 101. Or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

In relation to the Newry incident, in which a man in his 40s died, officers received a report of a collision involving a male pedestrian and a Nissan car at around 10.40pm on Saturday night. The man was taken to hospital following the collision but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.