Food security: a key talking point at UFU annual dinner

​Maintaining the highest levels of food security was a key talking point at the recent Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) annual dinner.

The organisation’s president, William Irvine, pointed out that farming must be allowed to maintain its current commitment to the production of high quality food.

Mr Irvine added: “Otherwise, imports with high carbon footprints and much lower associated environmental standards will be allowed to fill the food production gap.

“”This is why I believe now, more than ever, that society needs farmers and the food we produce.”

UFU president William Irvine. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

The Union president referred to recent international events emphasising the importance of food security.

He continued: “With increasingly unpredictable geopolitical events and weather, government must wake up to the reality that food production is not just another industry: it is a national priority.

“Here in the UK the disconnect between government and the farming sectors has plumbed new depths with the decision to scrap agricultural property relief and business property relief at the beginning of April 2026 now an issue of absolute concerns for all family farms.

“Here in Northern Ireland the Chancellor’s decision represents an existential threat to the farming sector, given the predominance of family farms and inherently higher land values,” William Irvine concluded.

Courtesy of his presentation to the event, the disconnect that now exists between the UK government and farmers, on the issues of food production and the ‘green agenda’, was highlighted by Aled Jones, president of NFU Cymru.

He further explained: “Last October’s new announcements by the Chancellor have served to unify farming across the UK.

“The long term impacts these matters will have on agriculture are very significant.

“The four farming unions of the UK have worked very closely together in addressing these important issues.

“We have shared platforms and have carried out analysis on the impacts of the Chancellor’s proposed measures.”

“The work has confirmed that the envisaged tax changes will impact across the UK. And our argument is not with Stormont, Cardiff or Edinburgh: it is specifically with Westminster on this issue and the lack of understanding that now exists between thre government and the entire farming industry.

According to the NFU Cymru representative, the public recognition of the key role played by farmers has never been greater.

He said: “There is a lack of understanding on the part of government with regard to the important role played by farmers within society.

“Farmer confidence is extremely low at the present time. Moreover, issues such as the growing spread of bovine tuberculosis are adding to the pressures faced by many farming businesses at the present time.”