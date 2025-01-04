Gene editing will shape future dairy cattle breeding programmes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Gene editing will be at the heart of future dairy cattle breeding programmes, according to Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd’s group chief executive, Larry Burke, writes Richard Halleron.

He made the comment while speaking at a recent breakfast, hosted by the Northern Ireland Institute of Agriculture Science (NIIAS).

Burke further explained: “Gene editing is a technology for the future.

“Its use can speed up the rate of progress achieved within all breeding programmes.

Gene editing will shape the future of the dairy breeding programmes developed around the world. (Pic: Cliff Donaldson)

“It is a force for good and will inevitably, be recognised by the likes of the European Union over the coming years.

Burke confirmed the significant rationalisation that has characterised the international dairy cattle breeding sector over many years.

“This been driven by increased costs and the growing use of new technologies, including genomics and the use of sexed semen,” he said.

“Previously, top dairy sires would have been maintained at stud for us to six and possible eight years.

Ai Services' Group CEO Larry Burke. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

“But with the advent of genomics and the fast turnaround of new genetics, this period of time has been reduced to two years.

Larry Burke continued: “Investing in new technologies has also incurred significant investment, which will continue into the future.”

Referring to the specific dairy breeding needs of Northern Ireland over the next 10year, the Ai Services’ representative stressed the need for every bovine animal to be genotyped a s matter of priority.

“Information is king,” he stressed.

“Armed with such information, it will be [possible to push ahead with dairy breeding programmes for the future that will make a real difference within a relatively short period of time.”

He identified three overarching themes that must be addressed in the context of a future dairy breeding programme for Northern Ireland.

These are:

-Resilience

- Efficiency

- The production of high quality milk on a consistent basis.

The Ai Services’ representative specifically highlighted the challenge posed by bovine tuberculosis (bTB) to the dairy industry in Northern Ireland at the present time.

Approximately 10% of catlle herds in the North have been impacted by the disease over the past 12 months.

Larry Burke commented: “It should be possible to breed bTB resistant cows into the future.

“This trait is highly heritable.”

He concluded: “The dairy cow of the future is one that is moderately sized with an ability to generate as much milk as possible from forages.

“It is also critically important that the quality of the milk produced matches the demands of processers, who are exporting to markets around the world.”

Investment

The Ai Services’ chief executive also used the opportunity of his presentation to confirm the company’s commitment to a comprehensive investment programme.

This will be centred on the development of a modern bull stud and sexed semen laboratory at its Ballycraigy headquarters in South Co Antrim.

The new, state-of-the art facility will include accommodation for 120 bulls and world class semen collection facilities.

Construction and development work is already underway.

Burke confirmed that the new facility would allow Ai Services’ management and technical teams to secure comprehensive data sets on all of the bulls resident at Ballycraigy, adding: “Our existing stud was constructed sixty years ago.

“It will be replaced by a new centre of excellence which, hopefully, will serve Ireland’s livestock sectors well for the next six decades.”

The Ai Services representative went on to point out that the investment plan reflects the confidence which the business has in the future of ruminant agriculture across the island of Ireland.

He further explained: “The Ai Services’ Group is much more than a semen supply company.

“The business is already an industry leader in the provision of Ai technician services, embryo transfer, synchronisation services, DIY AI training, and pregnancy scanning services.”

According to Larry Burke, the future of the Ai Services’ Group will be centred on the application of new science and having the people within our organisation with the skill set to effectively advise farmers on how best to implement these new technologies within their own businesses.

He commented: “Change is impacting at a very fast rate, where the implementation of genetic advancement is concerned.

“Take the example of sexed semen as a case in point.

“Ten years ago, sexed semen was cutting edge technology.

“Now, almost all of our dairy sires are available sexed.

“Moreover, farmer confidence in this technology has reached the stage where they are confident to use sexed straws on both heifers and mature cows.

“This single development has brought very significant and positive change with regard to the development of breeding programmes followed on dairy farms throughout Ireland.

“This is just the beginning of the advancement of technology in this space and Ai Services will be at the forefront in delivery of this to our customers.”

He continues: “Livestock farming’s response to the challenge of climate change alone will require a fundamental mindset change on the part of farmers.

“The future is all about improving efficiency levels.

“But this is a good news story for livestock farmers, from both a future sustainability and food security perspective.

“The Ai Services’ group is totally committed to working with livestock farmers, so as to ensure that all of this potential will be realised.”

A two-year time line

The existing facilities at Ballycraigy were established in the early 1960s.

Larry Burke again: “The new stud and laboratory will take two years to complete because of the need to manage as smooth a transition as possible from the current to the new stud.

“All of this activity will be taking palce on the same site.”

The option of moving the entire Ai Services’ operation to a new, green field location was looked at initially but subsequently rejected.

“Ballycraigy offers a number of strategic advantages,” Larry Burke further explained.

“It is located between two major road networks.

“Significant industrial development over recent years in proximity to Ballycraigy also means that the threat of disease getting into the stud from nearby livestock farms has been greatly reduced.

“Ensuring that the high health status of Ballycraigy is maintained has, and always will be, of critical importance to the operation of our business.”

According to the Ai Services’ representative, the Ballycraigy investment will drive future growth within the business.

He said: “Ai Services has long been associated with the export of high quality cattle semen to the rest of the UK and beyond.

“The new stud and laboratory will allow us to further develop these opportunities.”

Ai Services, which was established in 1988, is owned by farmer shareholders and a number of Northern Ireland’s agricultural co-ops.

It makes a available a range of livestock breeding services to cattle and sheep farmers throughout Ireland with semen sales a key driver of the business.

“Ai Services recorded an increase in both turnover and profits during the last financial year,” Larry Burke explained.

“And we want to build on this for the future.

“These are exciting time for the livestock breeding sector.

“New technologies are speeding up the rate at which real and positive change can be effected at farm level.

“It is now clear that improved breeding will deliver real improvements in the sustainability levels recorded within livestock farming business, both from an economic and environmental perspective.

“And it’s all about improving the levels of efficiency achieved within dairy, beef and sheep enterprises.

“Ai Services will play a key role in making this happen.”

A unique heritage

Ai Services’ group chairman, Robin Irvine, is quick to confirm the unique heritage of the business.

He commented: “The company was set up by local farmers to ensure the delivery of breeding services when the Dept of Agriculture withdrew its Artificial insemination service.

“The intervening years have seen a revolution in animal breeding – particularly in the dairy sector.”

Robin added: “And I have to acknowledge the dedicated and hard working staff who have transformed the company and indeed the livestock industry: selecting from the global genetic pool to procure the bloodlines best suited to local conditions and requirements alongside adopting production indexes and breeding technologies to improve production and the efficiency of milk production in the province.

“What hasn’t changed is the ethos of this business – it is owned and controlled by, and for the benefit of local farmers.

“This principle has been at the centre of our recent restructure of the share register – shares not held by farmers were bought in by the company and re-allocated in a 3 for 1 share issue to trading members.

“Co-operative principles have been adopted in paying a dividend on shares and also a trading bonus based on business transacted.

“We believe we have the structure, and the resources to face the challenges currently facing the industry.”

Building for the future

He concluded: “The new bull stud represents a major vote of confidence in the livestock breeding sectors across the island of Ireland.

“Our new complex will allow us to manage larger number of bulls in conditions that reflect their welfare needs in full.

AI Services (NI) Ltd. came into being on 1 October 1988, taking over the A. I. function previously operated by the Department of Agriculture.

The Company's business is to supply an efficient and effective A.I. service to livestock producers throughout Northern Ireland.

Semen used in the service is either produced at its EU Export Approved Stud Farm and Laboratory, or imported.

To find out more, visit https://www.ai-services.co.uk/