The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club saw all roads lead to Armagh Show for their National Show competition.

Sponsored by Galloway & MacLeod, this is the second year in its running with a large number of entries from breeder’s across the Province. The competition was judged by Andrew Clark of the reknowned Teiglum Flock, Lanarkshire.

Martin McConville clinched the Galloway & MacLeod Female Champion and Overall National Show Championship at Armagh Show with his first placed Ewe lamb exhibit, MNV24 00493 (E1), from a class of 40 ewe lambs born before 28th Feb 24. She is a Coniston Equinox daughter out of a Castlecairn Doodlebug dam. 10K Coniston Equinox is a son of 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond.

The Seaforde Ewe lamb exhibit from Mark Priestley claimed a worthy Reserve Female Champion title, PRQ24 02740 (E1). She is an Auldhouseburn Gazza daughter and out of a dam by Procters El Presidente daughter who is out of a Knock-bred dam by Knock Banker. This makes her a maternal sister to the 7000gns Seaforde Empire King which has bred rams to 100,000gns.

Alastair Gaults Forkins Flock dominated the Male Championship, taking the champion rosette with joint owned Douganhill Gangster, GCK23 17026 (E1) and who later claimed the Overall Galloway & MacLeod Reserve Champion. Gangster is an Equinox son and grandson to 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond and already no stranger to the show arena, winning the Champion Junior Stock Ram NI Flock Competition 2023.

The Reserve Male Champion rosette went to the champions pen mate, the Cherryvale exhibit from Jack Gault, GCN24 4175 which claimed the first place rosdette in the Young Breeder’s Class. He is a 100K Strathbogie Gypsy King son and out of a Clarks Bolt dam. Gypsy King is a son of Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey Dam and was the Reserve Overall Champion at the Royal Highland Show and Champion Lanark 2023.

The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club wish to thank Andrew Clark for judging the competition and express gratitude to Galloway & MacLeod for their generous sponsorship. Congratulations to all breeders for an excellent show of sheep.

Class Results

Aged Ewe Class: 1 Alan Glendinning Lylehill; 2 James Wilkinson Ballygroogan; 3 Naomi O’Hare Milburn; 4 Jacob Henry Federnagh; 5 Rebecca Burke Burke

Aged Ram Class: 1 Jacob Henry Federnagh

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 Alastair Gault Forkins; 2 Mark Priestley Seaforde; 3 Alastair Gault Forkins; 4 Martin McConville Glenhone; 5 Mark Priestley Seaforde; 6 Alan Glendinning Lylehill

Shearling Ram Class: 1 Alastair Gault Forkins; 2 Jacob Henry Federnagh; 3 J Wilson & J&A Moses Blackstown ; 4 Philip Herron

Young Breeders Class: 1 Jack Gault Cherryvale; 2 Jack Walmsley White Water Farm; 3 Jacob Henry Federnagh

Ram Lamb Class born before 28th Feb: 1 Alan Glendinning Lylehill; 2 Brian Hanthorn Mullan; 3 Alastair Gault Forkins; 4 Eugene Branagan Largy; 5 Daniel Murray Kildan; 6 Alastair Gault Forkins

Ram Lamb born from 1st March: 1 Alastair Gault Forkins; 2 I&W MacRoberts Magherally; 3 Rebecca Burke Burke

Ewe Lamb Class born before 28th Feb: 1 Martin McConville Glenhone; 2 Mark Priestley Seaforde; 3 Jonny Cubitt Drumcon; 4 Martin McConville Glenhone; 5 Alastair Gault Forkins; 6 Alastair Gault Forkins

Ewe Lamb Class born from 1st March: 1 Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney; 2 Mark Priestley Seaforde; 3 I&W MacRoberts Magherally; 4 Liam McPolin Tamnaharry; 5 Eugene Branagan Largy; 6 Alastair Gault Forkins

Group of Three: 1 Alan Glendinning Lylehill: 2 Alastair Gault Forkins; 3 Liam McPolin Tamnaharry; 4 I&W MacRoberts Magherally

Male Championship

Champion: Alastair Gault Shearling Ram

Reserve: Alastair Gault Ram Lamb

Female Championship

Champion: Martin McConville Ewe Lamb

Reserve: Mark Priestley Ewe Lamb

Overall Championship

Champion: Martin McConville Ewe Lamb

Reserve: Alastair Gault Shearling Ram

1 . UGC-Image-274520 Judge Andrew Clark & Sponsor Donald Harvey Galloway & MacLeod with the Overall Champion and reserve Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-274508 The first place Aged Ewe exhibit from Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-274511 The first place Aged Ram from Jacob Henry Federnagh Flock Photo: Submitted Photo Sales