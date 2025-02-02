Group Focus – Ballyclare Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ballyclare Group launched into an action packed winter period with a visit to Asda, Ballyclare at the start of October.

Joe McDonald, Asda’s Corporate Affair’s Manager, led them on a very interesting and insightful tour of behind the scenes of a major retailer. They heard about the challenges faced from Brexit, and supply chain logistics of staying stocked up for weekly shopping.

November saw the launch of the budget and the Agricultural Property Relief Rally at the Eikon – it was great to see so many Ballyclare members in attendance to support the UFU and show their concerns along with over 6,500 others. This was followed up by a tractor rally on 25 January where over 350 tractors congregated at Ballymena Livestock Mart before setting off around the town of Ballymena and the surrounding area in protest of the APR. This was one of seven tractor rally’s held simultaneously around Northern Ireland as part of a wider UK Unions ‘Day of Unity’.

January also saw our annual president’s roadshow in Tullyglass Hotel where the main topics discussed included the Budget, ammonia and TB. The presidential team answered members questions and assured them they are working hard on their behalf. The County Dinner took place in the Rosspark Hotel with County Chair Harry Millar hosting over 100 for a lovely meal and a good night’s craic.

Pictured is Ballyclare Group manager Ian Kernohan, along with group members William Thompson and Robert Saunderson at the UFU president’s roadshow in the Tullyglass Hotel.

The next meeting will be go karting at Need for Speed Karting in Doagh on Monday 10 February at 7.30pm. This is always a popular evening and places are limited. To book your spot please contact the Ballyclare Office on 028 9335 2089. If you are not already receiving text messages or emails from the UFU with information on news and events please contact the office and provide your details.