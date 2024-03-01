News you can trust since 1963
Heavy snow affecting roads in Co Fermanagh

Police have received several reports of vehicles becoming stuck in heavy overnight snow in and around Enniskillen.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 1st Mar 2024, 08:26 GMT
Motorists are being asked to consider whether your journey in the area is necessary.

Police are warning that if you must travel, please do so with extra caution.

Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.

