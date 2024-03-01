Heavy snow affecting roads in Co Fermanagh
Police have received several reports of vehicles becoming stuck in heavy overnight snow in and around Enniskillen.
Motorists are being asked to consider whether your journey in the area is necessary.
Police are warning that if you must travel, please do so with extra caution.
Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.