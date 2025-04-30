Horse Week: Colourful end to Hagans Croft's Working Hunter League

This five-week league saw competitors each week riding a challenging course of fences which were built slightly more challenging each week, and asked plenty of questions for horse and rider. This league has been great for those who are wishing to take part in the NIF at Cavan, with the horse and pony classes being qualifiers for this prestigious event which is to commence this month.

Even though Saturday saw the final of the league the competition was open to all. With great entries across the higher heights of the horse classes, notably the 80cm, 90cm and 1m classes, judge Conor O’Hare had a superb championship class to judge. There were two horses and riders that stood out and have stood out throughout the league, Jayne Moore and 'Tia' took Champion Horse on the day and within the league, with Ciara Collins and 'Carneyhaugh Talisman' receiving Reserve Champion Horse on the day and within the league.

Congratulations to both competitors as all their hard work has come to fruition. Organisers also wish them the best of luck as they move forward with the endeavours as they compete at NIF, Balmoral and beyond.

Megan Houston and 'Western Ocala' took the win in both the 90cm and 1m classes and then went onto be awarded the accolade of 'Champion Pony' on the day. Taylor-Lee Doyle and 'Telynau Darwin' won the 60cm and 70cm classes and went onto be awarded Reserve Champion pony on the day. Once again organisers wish both Megan and Taylor-Lee all the very best as they head onto NIF next weekend.

Julia Kerr and 'Tyssul Quartz' had a super successful day on Saturday, firstly the pair took the Reserve champion rosette then League Champion Sash for the working hunter confidence building classes which were being held in the field.

Then they also took home the League Champion Pony sash and trophy for the classes held in the main arena. They were delighted to say the least and very well deserved as they conquered the water trough after the first few weeks of the league. Perseverance certainly pays off and this time it was in the form of rosettes, sashes and a trophy! Congratulations!

Connie Watt and 'Ballyrainey Jack' were to rewarded for all their efforts over the past five weeks to come home with the League Reserve Champion Pony sash and trophy. Again this pair have worked so hard over the past year or more, when organisers first saw them last year it was their first working hunter competition and they have really worked hard to now be awarded this accolade. Very well deserved.

Lizzy Taylor and 'Chester' were competing in the 40cm and 50cm field classes on the day and were awarded Champion on the day with League Reserve Champion being awarded to Sophie McKibben and 'Skippy'. The pair took home a beautiful sash.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this working hunter league and NIF qualifiers and also thanks to our judge Conor O'Hare and scribe Katie.

Hagans Croft now prepares for their 6 week Showjumping league starting on Saturday, May 10 with classes from cross-poles to 1.1m on offer. Entries are taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturdays event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings.

To find out more about this Showjumping League, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

RESULTS

Main Arena, Working Hunter Horses

Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Jayne Moore, Tia.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman.

80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally, 2. Sarah Moore, The Newtown Babe; 3. Victoria Potter, Jem Finch; 4. Nathan McCausland, Village Royale; 5. Sammy Weston, Harry; 6. Annabelle Hendren, Tom.

85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Louise Reid, Lux Rose; 2. Nicci Hall, Clonfads Whispering Angel; 3. Charlene Clinghan, Parishtown Lockdown.

90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Jayne Moore, Tia; 2. Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman; 3. Nicci Hall, Ladykiller; 4. Samantha Hamilton, Riverbourne Masterpiece; 5. Sammy Weston, Bobby; 6. Victoria Thompson, Derrylough Bay Bandit.

1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman; 2. Sammy Weston, Cherry; 3. Beth Toner, Cavalier Cobra; 4. Sammy Weston, Ella; 5. Cara Norman, I am wally.

Main Arena, Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Megan Houston, Western Ocala.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Tayloe-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin.

60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin; 2. Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz.

70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin; 2. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M:

1. Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 2. Emily McCourt, Ballylee Festy's; 3) Sophie Lindsay, Nicely Dun.

1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm:

1. Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 2. Emily McCourt, Ballylee Festy's.

Field Arena, Give It A Go Working Hunter

Champion:

Lizzy Taylor, Chester.

Reserve Champion:

Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz.

X-poles:

1. Sophie McKibbin, Skippy.

40cm:

1. Lizzy Taylor, Chester; 2. Faith Alexander, Beauty.

50cm:

1. Lizzy Taylor, Chester; 2. Vivienne Andrews, Sarah's Pebbles.

70cm:

1. Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz.

Working Hunter League Results - March/April 2025

Main Arena, Working Hunter Horses

League Champion Horse:

Jayne Moore, Tia.

League Reserve Champion Horse:

Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman.

80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Sarah Moore, The Newtown Babe; 2. Alara Terak, Ossie.

90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman.

1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman; 2. Jayne Moore, Tia.

Main Arena, Working Hunter Ponies

League Champion Pony:

Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz.

League Reserve Champion Pony:

Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz.

70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Connie watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

Field Arena, Give It A Go Working Hunter

League Champion:

Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz.

League Reserve Champion:

Sophie McKibben, Skippy.

League Special:

Faith Alexander, Beauty.

Hagans Croft Horse League Champions Jayne Moore, Tia (left) Reserve Champion Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman (right) pictured with judge Conor O'Hare.

Hagans Croft Field Champions Sophie Mckibben, Skippy (left) Faith Alexander, Beauty (middle), Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz (right).

Hagans Croft Pony League Champion Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz (right), Reserve Champion Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack (left) pictured with judge Conor O'Hare.