In pictures: Vintage country comes to modern Ballymena Town cavalcade

By Alan Hall
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
AFTER their highly successful ‘Santa Run’ last year, the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) were back on the streets of Ballymena on Friday night, bringing an end to the opening day of the Steam Rally with their Vintage Country comes to Ballymena Town parade.

The Cavalcade was led by World War Two vehicles, as the TECU commemorated the role of farming leading up to the D Day landings.

There was also the rare sight of Steam Engines on the streets; the Engines progressing as far as Wakehurst Road, remaining on display before re-joining the rest of the cavalcade on the way back to the Rally site at Ballee Playing Fields.

After leaving the Rally site the roadrunners went along Ballee Road West; Antrim Road; Wakehurst; Larne Road; Queen Street; Harryville Bridge; Mill Street; Wellington Street; Church Street; Bridge Street; Harryville Bridge; Queen Street, Antrim Road and back to the Ballee Playing Fields

The Steam Engines on the Road

1. UGC-Image-328565

The Steam Engines on the Road Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Gilbert Armour, Antrim on his way

2. UGC-Image-328566

Gilbert Armour, Antrim on his way Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Keith Connolly, Cloughmills Vintage Club

3. UGC-Image-328568

Keith Connolly, Cloughmills Vintage Club Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dean Turton and Susie Carson

4. UGC-Image-328569

Dean Turton and Susie Carson Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:VintageUlster
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice