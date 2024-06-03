Once again James Little will be in the rostrum for this flagship auction which will see 60+ first calving outfits, 140 in calf heifers and a select offering of service age bulls and show potential maiden heifers go under the hammer.

This is a unique opportunity to hand pick from beef bred heifers with top notch calves at foot, many of which could hit the show circuit later in the year and into next.

All of these calves are naturally born and are sired by top performing Limousin bulls such as The Grove Farm P381 and Corcamore Romeo, both of which carry two copies of the F94L gene. James has been busy behind the scenes preparing the online catalogue which is bursting at the seams with detailed information for every lot to include sale lots breeding, service sire/sire of calf and what date each lot is due to calve.

Each heifer has been individually inspected prior to service in order for James to hand pick the most suitable service sire.

Whilst this process is time consuming it is vital in James eyes “We have calved over 60 heifers this spring already, and as buyers will see on sale day these have all been naturally born. The sires that we use have proven easy calving data and in many cases two copies of the F94L gene which we consider the tried and tested formula for producing quality calves that fit into all management systems.”

For those wishing to purchase heifers to calve down in a batch the Jalex team have planned ahead with 80 lots calving in September, 45 in October in addition to smaller batches in July, August and November.

All export information is available to view online via marteye.ie through the H&H link. New customers need to pre-register in advance of the sale. Please don’t leave it until sale day!

For enquiries and presale viewing contact James Alexander 07816775501.

Auctioneers: Harrison & Hetherington - James Little 07872840685

The sale takes place at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown BT41 3HY on Saturday 8th June commencing at 1pm. All visitors welcome ringside or bidding is also via marteye

1 . UGC-Image-261688 There are 60 first calving outfits set to go under the hammer at the Jalex BIG Sale on Sat 8th June Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-261690 Hybrid heifer was Champion when sourced in Carrick and is due to calve mid July to Corcamore Romeo Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-261689 There are more than 140 in calf heifers set to go under the hammer Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-261692 This Anside Foreman sired young bull is out of Tidy Dancer who sold for 23k Photo: Submitted Photo Sales