Libraries: A return to normal opening hours across NI's library network

Due to significant funding challenges last year, the Libraries NI Board had to take the difficult and regrettable decision to reduce opening hours across the library network. This caused challenges for many and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.While the financial environment remains challenging, Libraries NI is committed to providing an accessible library service and as we move towards the next financial year, we do so on the basis that there will be a return to regular opening hours across all libraries.Libraries NI Chief Executive Dr. Jim O’Hagan, said: "It is crucial that our public library service remains comprehensive and accessible to all our customers. The return to regular opening hours provides a positive platform to serve the diverse needs of people in communities across Northern Ireland."For more information on library locations and opening hours, please visit www.librariesni.org.uk.