Love Lamb Week takeover

Love Lamb Week takes place 1 -7 September and this year, Nicole Love from Glebe Farm, is doing an Instagram takeover on the Ulster Farmers’ Union platform.

Nicole farms alongside her family on their fourth generation family farm, just outside Limavady.

They have a commercial and pedigree sheep enterprise, alongside a herd of rare breed cattle comprising of Dexter and Irish Moiled.

In 2024, Nicole diversified adding a farm shop to the farm, something completely new to the family.

Nicole Love pictured during lambing.

Starting off only selling the beef and Dorset lamb, then quickly adding in a wide variety of other local produce from across Northern Ireland.

Other meats, dairy products, jams, confectionary, gifting and much more! With exciting plans for expansion in the very near future.

The native breeds work well on the grass fed system.

The cattle and sheep are reared on the farm, and grass finished to be sold through the farm shop.

Nicole Love, Glebe Farm.

The demand for farm to fork produce now is huge.

Since opening just over a year ago, Nicole has saw a huge incline in customers weekly.

A decade on from the launch of Love Lamb Week, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is leading this year’s campaign from 1-7 September with support from AHDB in England, HCC in Wales and LMC in Northern Ireland alongside other key stakeholders.