The man was struck by a lorry in the Moss View area at around 5.45pm.Moss View, which had been closed for several hours, has now reopened.Investigating officers are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1460 of 24/11/22. Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/