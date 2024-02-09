News you can trust since 1963
Man dies in Co Antrim accident

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Cushendall yesterday evening, Thursday 8th February.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:16 GMT
Sergeant Brook said: "At approximately 9.20pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Kilnadore Road area

“A man sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

stock image
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1827 of 08/02/24.”

