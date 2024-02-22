Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Murphy was aged 36 and was from the Downpatrick area.

Detective Sergeant Brook, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 9am of a collision involving a bus and a lorry close to the junction with the Damolly Road.“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, Mr Murphy, who was the driver of the lorry, passed away from his injuries.

“The female driver of the bus was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which at this time are not believed to be life threatening.

“The Rathfriland Road remains closed at this time as police continue to carry out enquiries, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.