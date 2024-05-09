Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownbutler on Wednesday 8th May, can confirm a man has died.

A report was received shortly after 6pm on Wednesday evening, of a collision involving a white Ford Connect van and a white Peugeot Partner van, on the Clones Road, Newtownbutler.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair stated: “A man aged in his 30’s, the driver of the Ford van, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20’s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening. The Clones Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

