Man in his 60's dies in Co Down accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 10th May 2024, 08:16 BST
Police can confirm a man in his 60s has sadly died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Cultra area outside Holywood yesterday, Thursday 9th May.

Shortly after 2pm, a collision was reported involving a black Hyundai i30 in the vicinity of the Ulster Folk and Transport museum.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Inspector Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A man aged in his 60s, the driver of the Hyundai, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The A2 Bangor to Belfast dual carriageway was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 994 09/05/24.