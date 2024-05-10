Man in his 60's dies in Co Down accident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shortly after 2pm, a collision was reported involving a black Hyundai i30 in the vicinity of the Ulster Folk and Transport museum.
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inspector Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A man aged in his 60s, the driver of the Hyundai, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The A2 Bangor to Belfast dual carriageway was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”
An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 994 09/05/24.