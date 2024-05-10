Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police can confirm a man in his 60s has sadly died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Cultra area outside Holywood yesterday, Thursday 9th May.

Shortly after 2pm, a collision was reported involving a black Hyundai i30 in the vicinity of the Ulster Folk and Transport museum.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Inspector Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A man aged in his 60s, the driver of the Hyundai, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The A2 Bangor to Belfast dual carriageway was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

stock image