The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a man aged in his 60s has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass, yesterday evening, Friday 24th May.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles, shortly after 6.30pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

"Sadly, the driver of grey coloured Peugeot 207 died at the scene due to his injuries.

“There are no reports of any other serious injuries at this time.

“The Newry Road remains closed this morning, Saturday 25th May, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.