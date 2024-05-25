Man in his 60s dies in Co Down road traffic collision
Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles, shortly after 6.30pm.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.
"Sadly, the driver of grey coloured Peugeot 207 died at the scene due to his injuries.
“There are no reports of any other serious injuries at this time.
“The Newry Road remains closed this morning, Saturday 25th May, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the collision, and Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any mobile or dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1447 of 24/05/24.”