Mid Antrim group focus

​Since our last report, Mid Antrim have had a great winter programme with all meetings well attended by members.

​On 25 January all Ulster Farmers’ Union groups in Northern Ireland came together in unity to fight to protect family farms and the proposed inheritance tax changes by holding a tractor run in each county. We would encourage everyone to get involved with the UFU as we continue to fight this alongside many other issues affecting the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland today.

On Friday 31st January County Antrim held a dinner in the Ross Park Hotel. A very enjoyable evening was had by members and fantastic support shown on the evening to the chosen charity MND NI (Motor Neurone Disease Association). Total amount raised on the evening was £6237.30, thank you to everyone who attended and supported the charity.

Thank you to members who took part in the silage competition this year. Strong competition in each category and we want to thank our local judge Jack Johnston for his time. Congratulations goes to our group winners below.

Timmy Rea, Mid Antrim group chair, Andrew Wright Farm Theory, Andrew Sayers, Mid Antrim vice chair and Robert McMullan Mid Antrim group manager.

Dairy: 1st William and Jonathan Gillespie; 2nd George and Alastair Forsthye; 3rd Graeme Kernohan; 4th Ian Maybin

Beef/sheep: 1st Alastair Dale; 2nd Linton Bros; 3rd W P Graham

Big bale: 1st Brian Dickey; 2nd Carl Reid; 3rd Stephen Houston; 4th John McIlrath

A particular mention to Alastair Dale who has reached the top five and now goes through to the final stage of the competition.

County Antrim tractor run

Our final meeting of the winter programme was held in Glarryford Young Farmers Hall. Andrew Wright, Farm Theory, attended as guest speaker to talk about all things farming and filming it

The group will be organising a trip for later in the year, further details to be released soon. The group office can be contacted on 02825652773 for any queries regarding the UFU or NFU Mutual products.