Mid Tyrone UFU Launches Packed Winter Programme

​The Mid Tyrone Ulster Farmers’ Union Group is gearing up for a busy and exciting winter season with the launch of its new programme of events.

The season will get underway with a thought-provoking evening entitled ‘Cows, Carbon & Cuts: can farming service net zero?’ at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, on Tuesday 21 October at 8pm.

The event will feature a panel discussion exploring the role of agriculture in achieving net zero targets and the future of sustainable farming.

Panel members include Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI), John McLenaghan (UFU deputy president), Peter McEvoy (Ulster Wildlife), and Andrew Wright (Mid Tyrone committee member).

This promises to be an informative and enjoyable evening.

Looking ahead, another key date in the Mid Tyrone calendar is the upcoming charity table quiz, ‘Battle of the Generations’, taking place on Friday 21 November at 8pm, at the Silverbirch Hotel and organised in partnership with local Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The Mid Tyrone UFU group look forward to welcoming members, friends, and supporters to both events as they begin what is guaranteed to be a lively and engaging winter programme.