News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Motorists warned of road closures due to security alert

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Hope Street area of Larne.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:36 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cordons are in place at the Curran Road with its junctions of Hope Street and Glynnview Avenue.

Cockle Row towards Quay Street and the Circular Road roundabout leading to Circular Road are also closed to traffic.

The nearby railway line has also been temporarily suspended.

Road users and members of the public are asked to avoid the Hope Street area and an update will be provided in due course.

Related topics:MotoristsLarne