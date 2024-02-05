Motorists warned of road closures due to security alert
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Hope Street area of Larne.
Cordons are in place at the Curran Road with its junctions of Hope Street and Glynnview Avenue.
Cockle Row towards Quay Street and the Circular Road roundabout leading to Circular Road are also closed to traffic.
The nearby railway line has also been temporarily suspended.
Road users and members of the public are asked to avoid the Hope Street area and an update will be provided in due course.