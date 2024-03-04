New milk contracts framework for farmers gets cautious welcome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is hoped the new regulations will establish transparency and put a stop to contract changes being imposed without agreement, negatively impacting farmers and their businesses.

However, the news comes with a caution from a north-west law firm that has supported the rural and farming communities for decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napthens welcomes the news, but says it could take 18-24 months to get the all the new contracts out, and warns farmers to use a ‘checker’ before signing them.

Send us your story!

Andrew Holden, head of Napthens’ rural team, said: “The news from Parliament that the new regulations are being brought in is welcome news for every dairy farmer in the north west and UK.

“Farmers, including our clients, have faced unfair milk contracts and changes to them, with little recourse, and it’s held them back.

“Now they can look forward with optimism, boosting confidence, while also delivering increased security for their farming businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The key message for farmers is that despite of the new regulations, they shouldn’t just sign the new contracts.

“While there will no doubt be positive changes within the new contracts, careful scrutiny of all contracts by legal experts is strongly advised.”

Napthens has ‘contract checker’ facility, which farmers can take advantage of too, particularly as it’s subsidised by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) for the firm to undertake the contract checking advice.

Andrew added: “The ‘contract checker’ is an invaluable tool for farmers, particularly given there will be new contracts being issued in the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This examination will provide farmers with long-term confidence that they are being fairly dealt with and are receiving the best value for their product.