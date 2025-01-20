Next Gen visit Holland
They visited the LTO offices in The Hague, where they engaged in an in-depth discussion on the environmental challenges currently facing Dutch farmers. They also explored Holland’s political system and how it impacts the agricultural sector.
On Wednesday, the group visited a dairy farm that serves as an environmental demonstration farm, showcasing sustainable practices aimed at balancing productivity with environmental stewardship. That afternoon, they travelled to Rotterdam to see the world-renowned floating farm, a unique initiative combining dairy farming with cutting-edge environmental and urban farming techniques.
Thursday offered an early start at the flower markets, giving the group an opportunity to witness the vibrant and highly efficient trade that underpins Holland’s global reputation for horticulture. This was followed by visits to two contrasting glasshouse enterprises – one family-owned and the other corporate-run – providing valuable insights into different approaches to greenhouse production.