Next Gen visit Holland

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​Seventeen members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union Next Generation Forum embarked on an insightful study trip to Holland this week, exploring innovative farming practices and gaining a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Dutch agriculture.

​They visited the LTO offices in The Hague, where they engaged in an in-depth discussion on the environmental challenges currently facing Dutch farmers. They also explored Holland’s political system and how it impacts the agricultural sector.

On Wednesday, the group visited a dairy farm that serves as an environmental demonstration farm, showcasing sustainable practices aimed at balancing productivity with environmental stewardship. That afternoon, they travelled to Rotterdam to see the world-renowned floating farm, a unique initiative combining dairy farming with cutting-edge environmental and urban farming techniques.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday offered an early start at the flower markets, giving the group an opportunity to witness the vibrant and highly efficient trade that underpins Holland’s global reputation for horticulture. This was followed by visits to two contrasting glasshouse enterprises – one family-owned and the other corporate-run – providing valuable insights into different approaches to greenhouse production.

Related topics:Holland
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice