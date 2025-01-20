Next Gen visit Holland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Seventeen members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union Next Generation Forum embarked on an insightful study trip to Holland this week, exploring innovative farming practices and gaining a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Dutch agriculture.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​They visited the LTO offices in The Hague, where they engaged in an in-depth discussion on the environmental challenges currently facing Dutch farmers. They also explored Holland’s political system and how it impacts the agricultural sector.

On Wednesday, the group visited a dairy farm that serves as an environmental demonstration farm, showcasing sustainable practices aimed at balancing productivity with environmental stewardship. That afternoon, they travelled to Rotterdam to see the world-renowned floating farm, a unique initiative combining dairy farming with cutting-edge environmental and urban farming techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday offered an early start at the flower markets, giving the group an opportunity to witness the vibrant and highly efficient trade that underpins Holland’s global reputation for horticulture. This was followed by visits to two contrasting glasshouse enterprises – one family-owned and the other corporate-run – providing valuable insights into different approaches to greenhouse production.