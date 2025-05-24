'No decisions have been taken on NAP', Muir assures farmers

​Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir is ‘reassuring’ farmers that the consultation on the revised Nutrients Action Programme for 2026-2029 is “just the first step in the process”.

A public consultation on the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) for 2026 – 2029 was launched by the department at the beginning of this month and has been met with backlash from farmers, industry representatives and politicians.

The minister has said farmers are “valued custodians of our countryside”, and that he is determined to create a “bright and sustainable future for all”.

“Since becoming minister, I’ve been honest about the challenges we face, and I am fully committed to engagement and exploring solutions,” Mr Muir commented.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“The scenes of blue green algae in Lough Neagh and our wider waterways show that we need to do more to reduce water pollution by reducing the excess phosphorus ending up in our water from agricultural land, wastewater infrastructure and septic tanks.

“In terms of agriculture and the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) consultation, I want to reassure all farmers – the consultation on the revised NAP for 2026-2029 is just the first step in the process.

“The purpose of the consultation is to hear your views, understand what’s possible and what needs more consideration.

“If you have alternative suggestions, new science or a new way of looking at the problem, I want to hear it.

“I want to work with you on the way forward and I can assure you that no decisions have been taken.

“This consultation is your opportunity to help us shape the policy.

“I will reflect on the views of all stakeholders before making any final decisions.”

Minister Muir acknowledged the investment that some of the proposed measure in the NAP consultation will require and said officials within his department will consider how to help meet that funding need in the time ahead.

“I want to be clear that we will support you as best as we can,” Mr Muir added.

NAP was first introduced in 2007 and is based on “good agricultural practice and sound science”.

“It’s about effective nutrient management – not using more than is needed and ultimately making your farm as efficient as possible,” the Agriculture Minister continued.

“The consultation lays out some of the additional work that is needed and proposes how we might achieve our goals together.

“My department’s focus is on education and incentives that enable you to make informed decisions to reduce the nutrient overload.

“If we are resorting to enforcement measures, then we have failed.

“I want to see your businesses thrive alongside a clean and healthy environment.”

Minister Muir said it’s clear from conversations he has had with many farmers during his time in office, and most recently Balmoral Show, that no one wishes to see loughs and rivers ruined with toxic algae

“From conversations with many of you during my time in office and most recently at the Balmoral Show, it’s clear that neither you nor I want to see our loughs and rivers ruined with toxic algae. We all have the same ultimate goal - delivering a more sustainable and thriving agricultural sector, and I know many of you have already rolled up your sleeves to achieve it.

The only way we can make the difference we all want to see is to work collectively and ensure that how we act moving forward balances the needs of our environment and our prized agriculture sector.

Let me also be absolutely clear - agriculture isn't the only contributor to what’s happening at Lough Neagh and many other water bodies across Northern Ireland. Far from it.

NI Water has essentially been permitted to pollute our waterways since it was set up in 2007. This is completely wrong. That is why I have initiated a formal process with NI Water, with a view to ending this arrangement. The by-ball will no longer be tolerated and I intend to ensure action is taken.

My department has arranged a number of in-person and online information sessions and will also be meeting representatives of your industry during the NAP consultation period to present the data and answer any questions that you may have.

I acknowledge your genuine concerns about the need for more time to consider and respond to detailed proposals. That’s why I have extended the consultation by four weeks.

This is a genuine opportunity to collaborate and hear your views. I encourage everyone to have their say so that we can work together to improve water quality and put our farming industry on a firm and sustainable footing.