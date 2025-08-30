Northern Ireland boasts the best forage maize crops in the UK

Northern Ireland looks set to top the pecking order of locations in which forage maize has been grown across the UK in 2025, writes Richard Halleron.

This is according to forage specialist: Dr Dave Davies.

He explained: “Forage maize crops grown in Northern Ireland have directly benefitted from the combination of heat and rain that has ensured almost optimal growth rates since planting.

“This is in total contrast to many other parts of the UK where a lack of moisture has significantly hampered the development of maize crops.”

Attending the recent Maize Information Day, hosted by Co Armagh dairy farmer Mark Lewis, in association with Alltech and Mason's Animal Feeds. From left, Alan Wilson, Dromore; Michael Copeland, Mason's Animal Feeds; Amy Flanagan, Whitecross, Co Armagh; Aislínn Campbell, Alltech; Mark Lewis (host) and James Flanagan, Whitecross.

Davies made these comments while speaking at a forage maize information day, hosted recently by Alltech and Mason’s Animal Feeds on the Co Armagh dairy farm of Mark Lewis.

The event comprised of an inspection of crops in the field and farmyard presentations, which focussed on the ensiling and feed out management systems associated with forage maize.

Approximately 40 acres of maize have been planted out on the Lewis farm this year.

This should be sufficient to ensure the availability of the high energy forage for inclusion in the total mixed rations that are fed to the cows for the full 12 months subsequent to harvest.

Maize growers in Northern Ireland are looking forward to both an early and bumper harvest in 2025

The land used for maize this year by Mark Lewis had previously been sown out in winter wheat.

A mix of cattle slurry, poultry litter and chemical nitrogen was applied as a fertiliser source for the 2055 maize crop at time of planting.

The crop was sown under plastic.

Mark commented: “This was a traditional dairy farm.

“The decision was taken to go into beef some years ago.

“However, the switch back into milk production was made in 2020 with an investment made in two Lely robots at that time.

“The herd has a strong pedigree Holstein focus. The cows are currently averaging 10,200L.

“Growing maize here is part of a commitment to ensure the herd has access to high quality forages the year round.”

Field management

While in the field Dave Davies emphasised the extremely strong growth rate that had been achieved by the maize crop since it was planted on April 10th.

He said: “Recent years have seen the development of new forage maize varieties, which are more suited to the growing conditions found in regions like Northern Ireland.

“The development of new, compostable films is also acting to give crops a better start.

“The Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations has a numbering system, where maize varieties are concerned. It kicks off at 150 and follows through to 450.

“The lower this number is, the less heat days that are required by crops to reach maturity.

“So my advice for Irish farmers is to select maize varieties that are in the number range: 150to 200.”

Davies continued: “This approach ensures that the most rapid level of maturation is achieved.

“In other words, the cobs produced have the maximum level of starch content that can be secured under the growing conditions that prevail in Northern Ireland.

“Varieties used in Northern Ireland must also be strong enough to break through the plastic that is laid down as part of the planting process.”

According to the forage specialist, Irish maize growers would have gotten away without the use of plastic in 2025, given the weather conditions that have prevailed over recent weeks.

But, invariably, this would not have been the case.

However, this scenario might change if climate change continues to impact on crop growing conditions.

Depending on the weather over the coming weeks there is a distinct possibility that Mark Lewis expects to harvest his maize during the second half of September.

This is a full three weeks earlier than would normally be the case.

Dave Davies points to a combination of earlier maturation and harvesting dates delivering a number of additional benefits for maize growers.

He commented: “The objective is to secure crops combining 32% dry matter and an equivalent starch figure.

“Consider the availability of other silages on the farm before harvesting maize.

“If these are known to be of sufficient quantity and quality, then the option of increasing the chop height of forage maize can be considered.

“This will act to increase the digestibility and starch content of the forage.

“In locations where crops are grown without the use of plastic, under sowing with grass can be considered.

“However, on those occasions when a September cutting date can be achieved, the opportunity of establishing a crop of Italian rye-grass directly after harvest can be availed of.”

Dave Davies is firmly of the view maize plants with a single,fully-matured cob will deliver the best cropping outcomes.

He further commented: “But this very rarely works out to be the case.

“The vast majority of maize plants will produce a second cob.

“Significantly, modern maize varieties will remain green while the cob is ripening.

“It’s important that growers should walk through their crops over the coming days and inspect a selection of cobs.

The reality is that the cobs will be extremely close to full maturity. Yet the maize plants are still inherently green.

Once crops start to die, the risks of aerobic spoilage impacting within a clamp increase significantly.

“In addition, green leaf has more digestibility of fibre while also having slightly higher protein levels and a greater nutritive value.

“So, in reality, the days of waiting for frost to impact a crop of growing maize are over.”

As is the reality with all other crops, the position of maize within a rotation is importation.

“But where maize is concerned there is a physical limitation factor that kicks in,” Davies added.

“And this is due to the limited number of fields the crop can be grown in on most farms.

“Disease risks will build up if maize is grown successively on the same site. The risk of mycotoxins also increases accordingly.

“And, in addition, the issue of trace element nutrition becomes an increasingly important management factor within this scenario. After the major minerals NPKand S Boron availability is often the first challenge to rear its head under such circumstances.”

Ensiling forage maize crops

According to Dave Davies, maize grains should be at the soft cheese stage at point of ensiling.

If grains are too hard, the degradability of the starch within them is generally less.

This is why is it is important that crops are cut at the right stage.

Getting this decision right requires growers walking crops regularly in the run up to harvest.

Dave Davies again: “Maize is one of the very few crops where maximum yield and quality are very much in synch.

“The processing of cobs is very important.

“The objective is to have each grain split into at least four parts. All grains must be cracked.

“This reflects the fact that rations pass through the rumen of a modern dairy cow very quickly.”

The forage specialists strongly advises that the first load of cut maize coming into the silo should be inspected, where the cracking of grains are concerned

“If this is not the case, then it’s simply a matter of asking the contractor to tighten the corn cracker on the harvester,” he said.

Much of the technique used to produce high quality grass silage can be applied within a forage maize scenario.

For example, good consolidation will be obtained with 15cm layer depths, rolling as the silo is filled.

The finished clamp must be effectively sealed.

This will require the use of side sheeting and an oxygen barrier on the top, weighed down adequately with sand bags or an equivalent option.

Where silage inoculants are concerned, Dave Davies recommends those products containing the required levels of homo-fermentative bacteria only.

Hetero fermentative bacteria convert sugars to lactic and acetic acid or lactic acid and ethanol in equal measure.

Both these processes lead to the production of carbon dioxide and a consequent loss of forage nutritive value.

Lactic acid is 10 times stronger in bringing down the pH value of a silage clamp, relative to acetic acid.

The priority is to get a rapid pH drop within the clamp as quickly as possible.

So lactic acid is the clear option when it comes to securing this aim. Homo-fermentative bacteria will break down sugars into lactic acid only.

With maize the key number often quoted for grass of one million homo-fermentative bacteria per gramme of fresh forage that is to be ensiled, is not always required as maize is low in protein and minerals and generally has lower numbers of undesirable bacteria.

As such usually the fermentation is easier than grass.

Thus for Irish conditions 500,000 is usually sufficient unless the weather turns against you with high levels of soil contamination and the advice then reverts back to 1 million.

This approach will have a beneficial impact on silage quality.

There is also evidence to confirm that silage inoculants that also contain potassium sorbate will have enhanced aerobic stability at feed out.

Those attending the event were informed that the inoculant, Egalis Ferment, which is available from Alltech, contains homofermentative bacteria only and the inoculation rate can be adapted depending on the conditions at harvest.

Dave Davies continued: “It takes two months for a clamp of maize silage to reach a point of optimal stability.

“During this period a protein coating that covers the starch granules will become totally degraded.

“The completion of this process will enhance forage feeding values.”

However, for those farmers who wish to use maize the year round, the option of making a smaller clamp forimmediate use post cutting can be availed of.

“It’s simply a case then of tweaking the specification of an overall ration, which will factor in the use of fresh forage maize.”

The feeding value of maize silage

Courtesy of her presentation to the information day, Alltech’ s regional manager for Northern Ireland, Aislínn Campbell, confirmed that maize silage constitutes a very high quality forage for both dairy and beef cattle.

She added: “Maize silage is very palatable:

“Generally speaking, adding a second forage to a grass silage based diet will boost intakes.

“Cows are foragers by nature.

“They are designed to convert forage to milk/beef.

“Maize can help improve mix quality thereby also helping to drive intakes.”

The Alltech representative further explained that improved levels of animal performance is not simply measured in terms of enhanced levels of milk yield or daily live weight gain.

Other factors that must be considered in this regard are enhanced fertility rates and improved health levels.

She concluded: “Maize silage also acts to boost rumen health levels given its high levels of digestible fibre.”