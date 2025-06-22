​Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, one of Northern Ireland's largest free awareness initiatives, will take place over Father’s Day Weekend, Friday 13 to Sunday 15 June.

Organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, it primarily aims to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background, better understand how our food is produced and to raise awareness of the importance of the local supply chain.

This year’s event, which is hoping to attract up to 15,000 people, will also shine a spotlight on issues such as the role farmers play in the community, the heritage of farming, diversification and the nutritional impact of locally produced food.

Each participating farm is a working or family farm.

Visitors to the farm for the public days on Saturday and Sunday, will have a free behind the scenes pass to see the exact processes involved and the care and dedication that goes into food production while hopefully gaining an understanding of how important local farming is for everyone’s future.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the farmer and, on certain farms, be able to taste and buy the food, highlighting the importance of supporting your community by buying local.

With participating farms in every county, this event provides a unique opportunity for the public, regardless of their location, to gain valuable insights into the life of a working farm.

All participating farms and opening times www.openfarmweekend.com

Farms open to the public on Saturday 14 June:

Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown; Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare; Bessvale Farm, Lisburn; Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; Bullsbrook Farm, Dromore; CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim; CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Enniskillen; Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt; Glenside Farm, Comber; Glebe Farm, Limavady; Jubilee Farm, Larne; Littlebridge Farm Fresh, Moneymore; Slievenaman Goat Trail & Petting Farm; Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm & Gardens.

Farms open to the public on Sunday 15 June:

Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown; Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare; Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim; Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt; Glebe Farm, Limavady; Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm & Gardens.