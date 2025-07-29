Farmers with mineral-bearing land urged not to miss opportunity to reassess its potential

As the UK intensifies its push to deliver 1.5 million new homes to meet the government’s target in this parliament, the construction sector is facing a challenge few outside the industry are talking about: the growing scarcity of raw materials.

But William Gagie, Partner and Head of Minerals at Fisher German, said while bricks and mortar may build the houses, it’s the countryside, and landowners in particular, that could hold the key to solving the UK’s housing ambitions.

Every home requires around 200 tonnes of aggregate, sand, gravel, and crushed rock. At that rate, the government’s housing ambition demands a staggering 300 million tonnes of material alone, on top of the existing demand from infrastructure projects and commercial development.

A new report by BDS, the leading independent market research consultancy specialising in the heavy building materials and waste sectors, reveals a shrinking supply of aggregates across Great Britain, with consented reserves down 7% since December 2021.

In some regions, like the South East, the horizon for new supply is alarmingly short. And with replenishment rates for sand and gravel extraction sitting at just 61%, it’s clear that the industry is consuming minerals far faster than it’s replacing them.

For the rural economy, however, this isn’t just a warning bell, it’s an opportunity.

For farmers and rural landowners, many of whom sit on mineral-bearing land without even realising it, it is a moment to take a second look.

Across the UK, there are dormant sites where land previously surveyed for mineral potential has been shelved due to planning, technical, or economic constraints.

Technological advances have changed the game. Mobile screening plants, compact washing systems, and more efficient processing technology now make it viable to extract from sites that were once written off. Lower capital costs and more sustainable methods mean land that was once considered marginal could now be commercially attractive.

While local development plans push for more housebuilding, mineral consents are lagging behind which is creating an imbalance that is beginning to drive interest back to privately held sites.

For farmers, that opens two crucial windows of opportunity.

There are early-stage conversations to be had with mineral operators, potentially leading to long-term income streams, and the reappraisal of past planning refusals, in light of new technology, policy priorities, and market need which is greater than ever before.

Landowners, especially those with historical borehole data or interest from quarrying companies, have never had a better time to reassess their land’s potential.

A first step to take is to commission a geological and commercial reassessment of the land’s mineral potential, followed by early engagement with minerals consultants and local planners to understand how a site fits into future development plans.

Another avenue is partnership options, such as lease agreements or joint ventures, that retain ownership while unlocking dormant value.

Fisher German is already supporting a number of farmers and landowners in reassessing long-dormant assets. Now is the time for landowners to get ahead of the curve, before the demand surge fully materialises and reserve competition intensifies.