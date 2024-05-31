Judge for the occasion was well renowned Dexter breeder Stephen Darnbrook from Newcastleton, Cumbria.

The National Show for the breed attracted a large entry of 76 cattle, with this being only the second occasion it has been held in Northern Ireland.

First class of the day, heifer born in 2021, had a fine display of animals forward with Derryola Pixie, a black, short legged calved heifer receiving the red rosette for Lester Pedigrees. This was followed by Derryola Alison from the herd of Ryan Lavery in second position with Ballyloughan Owlet from Montgomery and Henry in third respectively.

Next on display was the cow class, where Stephen found his first-place animal from the home of Mr and Mrs McAreavey with Ballyhartfield Nessa. This six-year-old cow caught the eye of the judge, especially with a pair of twin bull calves at foot. Ballyboley Calamity claimed the second rosette from the herd of Ryan Lavery, with Friary Olga, again from Mr and Mrs McAreavey picking up a third-place ticket.

A strong entry in the 2022 born heifer class saw Matthew Bloomer pick up first place with the black, short legged heifer Frith Dazzler, followed by Derryola Milly and Derryola Razzle Dazzle in second and third position from Lester Pedigrees.

The largest class of the day with an incredible 15 entries on display was the 2023 born heifer class. Not an easy task for judge Stephen Darnbrook, who found his first-place animal in Ballinderry Roxy Lady, a short red heifer from the home of Mr and Mrs McAreavey. Milltown Dexters claimed second position with Milltown Phoebe, and Ballinderry Rolo collected the yellow ticket for Mr and Mrs McAreavey.

Following on to the bull class with five fantastic entries forward saw the four-year-old Ballyhartfield Barua claim top position for Matthew Bloomer. In second place, and from the same home was the two-year-old Frith Spida Man. Coming in hot on his heels in third position was Derryola Red Rum from the herd of John Campbell.

A good entry forward in the 2023 Bull class saw the red, short legged Derryola Tinie Tempah bred by Ryan Lavery tapped out in first place, followed by Cadian Bobby in second from Matthew Bloomers Cadian herd. Scrabo Robin Hood bred by Lachlan Henry claimed the yellow rosette in what was a close class of quality cattle.

In the pairs class, judge Stephen Darnbrook placed the lovely red pair of cows from Ballyboley Dexters in first place, with Montgomery and Henry claiming second position, closely followed by a pair of red heifers from Lester Pedigrees.

The highly anticipated Championship line-up caused a great deal of suspense, with judge Stephen Darnbrook taking his time to make his final decision. Stepping forward and tapping out the winner of the bull class, Ballyhartfield Barua as his overall champion, making it a championship hat-trick for the Bloomer Family from Dungannon, who also clenched the championship in 2022 with Northbrook Atlas and 2023 with Planetree Cerberus.

Stephen found his reserve champion from the same home, selecting Frith Dazzler, winner of the 2022 born heifer class, making an unforgettable moment for the Cadian herd of Matthew Bloomer.

Turning his attention to the junior section, Stephen awarded the junior championship to Ballinderry Roxy Lady, a stunning red heifer from the McAreavey Family. Reserve junior champion was found in Derryola Tinie Tempah, the short, red bull bred by Ryan Lavery.

As this was the National Show for the Dexter Cattle Society, additional prizes were presented to the champions. Champion male and reserve champion male were presented to Ballyhartfield Barua and Frith Spida Man from Matthew Bloomer.

Champion female was presented to Matthew Bloomer’s Frith Dazzler, with reserve female champion being claimed by Lester Pedigree’s with Derryola Milly.

Throughout the week, Dexter exhibitors competed in interbreed classes, with the team consisting of Lachlan Henry, Darragh O’Donnell, Molly Bradley and Thomas McAreavey placing a very respectable second place in the interbreed stock judging class.

Rounding off the week of competitions the Dexter breed competed in the interbreed team of five on the Saturday afternoon and were awarded reserve champions in the native breed section.

Exhibitors would like to thank RUAS Balmoral for kindly providing classes for the Dexter breed, the ring stewards for their help and FP McCann for their very kind sponsorship of the classes.

Results

Class 625- Cow or Heifer, born in 2021 incalf or with calf at foot (4 Forward):

1st Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees; 2nd Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballyloughan Owlet, Montgomery & Henry; 4th Ballyboley Lyn, Ballyboley Dexters.

Class 626- Cow, born on or before 31st December 2020 incalf or with calf at foot (7 Forward):

1st Ballyhartfield Nessa, Mr & Mrs McAreavey; 2nd Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Friary Olga, Mr & Mrs McAreavey; 4th Ballyboley Izzy, Ballyboley Dexters; 5th Ballyboley Jan, Ballyboley Dexters; 6th Ballyloughan Linnet, Lachlan Henry; 7th Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery & Henry.

Class 627- Heifer, born in 2022 (9 Forward):

1st Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Derryola Milly, Lester Pedigrees; 3rd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigrees; 4th Ballydavey Bliss, James McCullough; 5th Ballydavey Bryo, James McCullough; 6th Ballyloughan Perdita, Montgomery & Henry; 7th Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 8th Lesters Red Dynamite, Lester Pedigrees; 9th Ballyboley Munchkin, Ballyboley Dexters.

Class 628- Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2023 (15 Forward):

1st Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Mr & Mrs McAreavey; 2nd Milltown Phoebe, Milltown Dexters; 3rd Ballinderry Rolo, Mr & Mrs McAreavey; 4th Ballyloughan Quail, Montgomery & Henry; 5th Cadian Bo, Matthew Bloomer; 6th Cadian Hollie, Matthew Bloomer.

Class 629- Bull, born on or before 31st December 2022 (5 Forward):

1st Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Derryola Red Rum, John Campbell; 4th Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery; 5th Ballinderry Spartan, Mr & Mrs McAreavey

Class 630- Bull, born on or after 1st January 2023 (7 Forward):

1st Derryola Tinie Tempah, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Cadian Bobby, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Scrabo Robin Hood, Lachlan Henry; 4th Buckna George, Lester Pedigrees; 5th Ballyloughan Quickly, Montgomery & Henry; 6th Ballyboley Neptune, Ballyboley Dexters; 7th Ballinderry Eros, Mr & Mrs McAreavey.

Class 631- Pair of Animals (8 Forward):

1st Ballyboley Dexters; 2nd Montgomery & Henry; 3rd Lester Pedigrees; 4th James McCollough; 5th Mr & Mrs McAreavey; 6th Lester Pedigrees; 7th Ballyboley Dexters; 8th Ballyboley Dexters.

Champion:

Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer.

Reserve Champion:

Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer.

Junior Champion:

Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Mr & Mrs McAreavey.

Reserve Junior Champion:

Derryola Tinie Tempah, Ryan Lavery.

Male Champion:

Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer.

Reserve Male Champion:

Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer.

Female Champion:

Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer.

Reserve Female Champion:

Derryola Milly, Lester Pedigree’s

Young Handlers

Under 12 years old:

1st Aoife Kernan; 2nd Georgia Foster; 3rd Sarah Jane Lester; 4th Padraig Kernan; 5th Lily Lester.

12 to 15 years old:

1st Grace Bloomer.

Over 15 years old:

1st Peter McAreavey; 2nd Imogen Kirkland; 3rd Shannon Moore; 4th Matthew Bloomer.

Overall Young Handler:

Peter McAreavey.

