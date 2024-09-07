Selling at 7500gns, this one found a new home with Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn flock.

Second best at 3000gns was one from Martin McConville, Glenhone, in the shape of MNV2300459. This Sportsmans Dare Devil daughter is out of a dam by Fordafourie Amalert and was bought by W M Doherty, Glebe, Co Donegal.

Next in line at 1200gns was Alastair Gault’s gimmer GAF2303633. Sired by Charben Fantastic, she’s out of a dam by Lakeview Dirty Dancer and sold to join Anthony Rowland, Crossmolina, Co Mayo.

And at 1000gns was one from Nathan Armstrong, ANY2300455. She’s by Haddo Fortune and out of a dam by Harestone Commander and was taken by M Boal, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Making the same money was Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone gimmer, HBR2301904. This one is a daughter of Ballynahone Foreman and out of a dam by Procters Deacon Blue and headed away with Declan Byrne, Treamount.

Averages: 13 gimmers £1530.58 (J A McClelland and Son).

Record average for Ballymena ram lambs

A trio of 10,000gns bids helped deliver a record ram lamb average at the Northern Irish National Texel Sale when 189 levelled at £1508.17.

First of the five figure sales came for the day’s champion from the pre-sale show, Forkins Hawkeye from Alastair Gault. This son of the 100,000gns Strathbogie Gypsy King is out of a dam by Sportsmans Dare Devil and has a texelplus index in the top five per cent of the breed.

A spirited bidding battle resulted in him being knocked down in a five-way split to James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan, John Trimble, Curley, Adrian Liggett, Corbo, Philip Whyte, Innisrush and Stanley and Martin Warnock, Straidarran.

Next at 10,000gns was the first of two from Jonny Cubitt in the form of Drumcon Hall of Fame. Again by the 100,000gns Gypsy King, he’s out of a Rhaeadr-bred dam by Teiglum Younggun and is a maternal brother to the 160,000gns Rhaeadr First Choice. He sold to Stephen Etherson, Killans, with a half share retained.

The other at this price ws Drumcon History Maker, another by Gypsy King. This one is out of another Rhaeadr-bred dam, this time by Garngour Envoy II and is again from the same family as the 160,000gns First Choice. He was bought in a two-way share by Douganhill Farms, Douganhill and Nick Legge, Thornbury.

Next in line at 6000gns was the day’s reserve overall champion from young breeder Ivanna Strawbridge. This was Lynbrook Hercules, another by Strathbogie Gypsy King and this time out of a dam by Strathbogie Dirty Dancer. He was bought by the day’s judge, John Greene, for the Larahirl flock, Co Donegal.

A brace of 5500gns calls followed that, with the first being for Mark Priestley’s best of the sale from the Seaforde flock. He sold Seaforde Hezza Lord, an Auldhouseburn Gazza son out of a Knap-bred dam by Sportsmans Cannon Ball to Eire-based breeder James Dunn, Belturbet, Co Cavan.

Second at this money was Drumderg Hitman from Alistair Breen. He’s by Hilltop Golden Eye and out of an Oberstown-bred dam by Rhaeadr Entrepreneur and was the pick of Frank Clewer, Bluehill.

Then close behind at 5000gns was another from Mark Priestley, Seaforde Hurricane Bay. He’s a full ET brother to the 5500gns Hezza Lord and was bought by J Browne, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Two more then sold at this money, with the first of these being Brian Hanthorn’s Mullan Hit The Diff. Sired by the 160,000gns Rhaeadr First Choice and out of a dam by Plasucha Folklore, he was taken home by J Wilson and J Wilson-Moses for the Blackstown flock.

The final 5000gns sale was for Drumderg Hawkeye from Alistair Breen. Another by the 30,000gns Hilltop Golden Eye, he is out of a dam by Midlock Yorkie and was bought by the Wilkinson family for their Arkle flock.

A 4600gns call followed that for Seaforde Hollywood from Mark Priestley. This Auldhouseburn Gazza son is another full ET brother to the two previous Seaforde lambs and sold to Paddy Morrissey, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Jonny Cubitt was then back in the money, taking 4000gns for Drumcon Head Of State. This full ET brother to the first of his 10,000gns lambs sold to join Mark Priestley, Seaforde and Eugene Branagan, Largy.

After that came a 3800gns bid for Forkins Hitman from Alastair Gault. This one is by Douganhill Gangster and out of a dam by Procters Cocktail. Sold with a top one per cent texelplus index he found a new home with Colin Price, Loanends.

Another from the same home then made 3600gns, with this being Forkins Hugo Boss. This son of the 100,000gns Strathbogie Gypsy King is a full ET brother to the 10,000gns Forkins lamb and sold to Belston Ltd, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Not far off the pace at 3500gns was Curley Hercules from John Trimble, with this being by Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi and out of a dam by Garngour Challenger. He headed away with Beth Cousins for her Cousins flock.

Close behind at 3400gns was Mullan Heavy Hitter from Brian Hanthorn. Sired by Lylehill Gunshot, he’s out of a dam by Sportsmans Batman and was knocked down to Owen and Liam Donohoe, Derryvore.

And making 3200gns was Martin McConville’s Glenhone Hipster, another by the 160,000gns Rhaeadr First Choice and out of a dam by Castlecairn Doodlebug. This third prize winner was bought by Liam McPolin, Tamnaharry.

Averages: 189 ram lambs £1509.17 (J A McClelland and Sons).

Ballymena shearling rams hit 4000gns

Shearling ram trade at the Northern Irish National Sale, Ballymena, peaked at 4000gns for Artnagullion Godfather from Brian and William McAllister.

This son of Blackadder Doddie is out of a dam by Midlock Yohann and had stood second in his class in the pre-sale judging . Buying this one was A J Robinson, Downpatrick, Co Down.

Second best at 3600gns was Henry Gamble’s first prize shearling, Springwell GI, a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a dam by Thornville Alberto, with this one bought by T Hynes, Rathfriland, Newry.

Selling for 2300gns was Troy Watson’s best of the day, Duvarren G-Wagon. Sired by Kilduff Farley and out of a dam by Blackstown Yule, he was taken by previous buyer A J Robinson.

The McAllisters then reinvested some of their takings when paying 2200gns for Fraser and Helen Tweed’s Ballycloose Goliath. He’s by Caereinion Ace and out of a dam by Deveronvale Warrior. He sold with a top one per cent texelplus index.

Then came three at 1900gns, the first of which was another from the Artnagullion pen, Artnagullion Goldfinger. He’s also by Blackadder Doddie and is out of a dam by Langside Bushwhacker. Buying this one were Ian and William McRoberts, Banbridge, Co Down.

Second at this price was Artnagullion Goodfellow from the McAllisters. Again by Doddie and out of a Midlock Yohann daughter he was taken by Peter McGinn, Hilltown.

And the final 1900gns call came for one from John Watson, Duvarren Guinness, a Kilduff Farley son out of a dam by Dunelm Charisma. He sold to M McGarrigle, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh.

Averages: 66 shearling rams £1399.20 (J A McClelland and Son).

