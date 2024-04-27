Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good crowd gathered and the meeting opened with an informative talk from Dr Jason Barley, AFBI, about the threat of Nematodirus to young lambs shortly after they go to pasture and start to nibble grass.

He highlighted the risk of grazing young lambs on the same pasture year on year in the spring, with over wintered eggs hatching when average day and night-time temperature is 10oC.

If disease challenge levels are high, and susceptible lambs are grazing the pasture, then severe disease outbreaks occur and lambs may die.

Seated is H McBratney (vice-chairman) S Malcomson (chairperson) and Margo Fenton (club secretary) with other committee members. (Pic: NI Charollais Sheep Society)

Clinically affected lambs may not have got as far as shedding eggs in their dung so Dr Barley flagged the need for vigilance plus no wormers offer persistent against Nematodirus – only killing what worms are present at the time of treatment.

Jason went on to discuss contagious ovine digital dermatitis in sheep explaining that infection starts around the top of the hoof and leads to separation of the hoof horn capsule from the underlying soft tissue.

It is a very painful condition and spreads rapidly within flocks made worse if footrot is also uncontrolled within the flock. Farmers are advised to chat to their vet regarding treatment which will include injectable long acting antibiotics.

Dr Barley then facilitated a useful question and answer session.

The club is looking forward to Balmoral Show with a good entry of sheep forward. Pictured is Greenvale Victor. (Pic: NI Charollais Sheep Society)

Following a break for an informal chat over a cup of tea, the main business of the AGM was conducted, and elections carried out for the office bearers.

Sheila Malcomson will continue as chairperson for another term and Harold McBratney was elected vice-chairman, with Norman McMordie stepping aside.

Rebeccca McBratney has resigned as club secretary and the club welcomes Margo Fenton as the new secretary.

Ian Goudy will continue as club treasurer.

Three new committee members were elected, namely Graham Foster, William McAllister, and Rebecca McBratney replacing David Anderson, Wesley Cousins and Harold McBratney.

The club would like to thank the retiring office bearers and committee members who have served the club well.