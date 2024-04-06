There was a good turnout at the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s recent AGM, held in Dungannon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club’s vice-chairman Ian Browne welcomed everyone, and asked the audience to be upstanding for a minute’s silence in respect of members who had passed away in the previous twelve months.

“It’s great to see such an excellent number of members present, and I’d like to apologise on behalf of our outgoing chairman, George McWhirter, who is unable to attend tonight.”

Treasurer Ruth Strain outlined the club’s annual report and accounts.

Victor Chestnutt, chairman, and John Moore, CEO, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, pictured at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s AGM with vice-chairman Ian Browne, and chairman Peter Lamb. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Club secretary Cathy O’Hara gave resume of the club’s activities throughout the year.

Highlights of the eventful year included April, December and February 2024 sales at Dungannon.

The summer shows were well supported, with Castlewellan hosting the Ulster Championship. Despite the wet weather there was a fantastic entry of cattle at the club’s Summer Championship, held at the Clogher Valley Show.

Once again, the club’s annual herd competition attracted a record entry. Judge Bernard Kerins, and his wife Jacinta, from Ballymote in County Sligo, spent five days travelling around Northern Ireland to inspect more than 30 herds.

Adrian and Graeme Parke’s Coolermoney Herd had another successful show season in 2023. They received awards from club chairman Peter Lamb. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The club’s ‘What Angus Can Do at Grass’ themed open day in Fivemiletown was hosted by Ian and Gillian Browne and family, by kind permission of landowner May Jack. The event included a farm walk, stockjudging competition and BBQ, and attracted an excellent turnout of pedigree and commercial farmers from throughout Ireland. The visitors were impressed with the 100-cow herd which includes pedigree black and red-coated Aberdeen Angus cattle.

The annual calf show was another excellent event, attracting more than 60 entries.

Ian Browne added: “The club has had another successful year, and we look forward to going from strength-to-strength in 2024.

The official AGM business was conducted by Leo Cherry. He declared all positions vacant, and the following members were elected:

John Moore, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, addresses the AGM. Pictured: Julie Hazelton

Chairman: Peter Lamb, Richhill Herd, Richhill.

Vice Chairman: Ian Browne, Clogher Valley Herd, Fivemiletown.

Secretary: Cathy O’Hara, Innisfayle Herd, Rasharkin.

Treasurer: Ruth Strain, Creevy Herd, Caledon.

Aberdeen Angus Society council members, Alan Morrison, senior vice-president; Cathy O’Hara and Ivan Forsythe. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Committee members: George McWhirter; Caolan McBrien, Old Barr Herd, Enniskillen; Connie Kearney, Finkiltagh Herd, Portglenone; Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Herd, Ballygawley; Mena McCloskey, Ard Dubh Herd, Dungiven.

Society Council Members: Alan Morrison, Drummeer Herd, Maguiresbridge; Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Herd, Moneymore; and Cathy O’Hara.

A number of show awards won in 2023 were presented to club members, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Herd; William, Jane, Jamie and Lewis Dodd, Glenbrae Herd; Mena McCloskey, Ard Dubh Herd.

Society council representative Ivan Forsythe presented a new trophy in memory of his father Neville who passed away last year. The Neville Forsythe Memorial Perpetual Cup will be awarded to the champion at the forthcoming show and sale in Dungannon on Tuesday 16th April.

Guest speakers at this year’s AGM were John Moore, chief executive, and Victor Chestnutt, chairman, of Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG).

A non-profit initiative, SRG was launched in June last year, and is a strategic partnership between the Ulster Farmer’s Union, Dairy Council for NI, Livestock and Meat Commission, and the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association.

Newly elected committee members Fiona Troughton, Caolan McBrien and Mena McCloskey. Picture: Julie Hazelton

SRG will work in collaboration with DAERA to develop the Ruminant Genetics Programme. The organisation is focused on promoting the programme and engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services, including benchmarking reports and training.

Membership of SRG is voluntary, but farmers who get involved will gain vital data and resources that will aid breeding decisions, based on genetic merit assessment, to suit their business objectives. This in turn will help reduce carbon footprint contributing to climate change targets.

John Moore said: ”There are major changes ahead. We are currently networking, trying to spread the word and reassure farmers that support is available to help them in their quest to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“Bovine performance data and genetic profiles will be some of the tools available to help farmers make informed decisions when purchasing breeding stock.”

Ian Browne thanked John Moore and Victor Chestnutt for their informative presentation. He pointed out that the Aberdeen Angus breed was in a good position going forward, as many members were already reducing the age of heifers at calving, weighing calves and using performance data.