17-year-old Rathfriland man dies after overnight accident
Police have confirmed that 17 year old Jack Morrow died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland on Saturday 25th May.
Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly before 2:30am, it was reported that a red VW Golf was involved in the incident. Sadly, Jack, who was from the Rathfriland area, passed away at the scene. A 19 year old man who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious.
“The Banbridge Road was closed, but has now reopened following the incident.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 149 25/05/24.”
In a facebook post Junior Productions UK said they were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Morrow.
The post continued: “Jack was one of the most talented drivers to ever grace junior productions and oval racing.
"He won many a race and championships and was the first ever junior productions British champion.
"We are sending all our thoughts to the Morrow family and all his friends.”
In another post WCR Fabrications commented: “We are absolutely devastated to hear of the tragic death of Jack Morrow 924 this morning. Jack was a lovely lad and was seriously talented. He’ll be hugely missed by many. Thoughts are with his family at such a heartbreaking time.”