The tank, a Sabre CVRT, belonging to Alex Robinson from Broughshane, had last seen active service in Kosovo.

The rally was held as part of the Carnlough Festival, co-ordinated by the Antrim Coast Lions. One thing that distinguishes Carnlough from other vintage events is that it is mostly held on the ‘front street’ with everything within easy reach.

There was the usual selection of vintage vehicles, some stationary engines, as well as demonstrations of threshing, metalwork, blacksmith, pottery, spinning, egg hatching, making soda bread, butter churning and horse shoeing.

A new feature this year was the ‘JCB and Dumper’ display, set up by Darwin Gaston and Wilson Morrow, while also popular was an old favourite, Michael Cowan’s fascinating model farm, all the way from Armagh. There were also health checks from Cancer Focus, and a photographic exhibition depicting photos of ‘Old Carnlough’.

There was entertainment, too, from local country singer Stephen Beckett.

A selection of animals, not to mention the usual favourites of face painting and other children’s entertainment, kept the younger generation happy.

Winners of the draw were; 1, Gareth Black - c return crossing for two people and car on any Irish Sea route, courtesy of Stena Line; 2, James Murphy – an overnight stay midweek at Glenarm Pods, courtesy of Antrim Estates; 3, Damien Martin – overnight stay with breakfast for two at Bayview Glenariff, courtesy of Martin McMullan; 4, Sean Black, £50 meal voucher courtesy of the Glencloy Inn, Carnlough; 5, Hugh McNeill, bottle of whiskey.

It wouldn’t be a vintage rally in Carnlough without Carnlough Women’s Institute, who were demonstrating a variety of craftworks. The money raised by the Women’s Institute will go to charity

Carnlough Vintage Society would like to thank sponsors Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; all those who donated prizes for the draw, and everyone who helped in any way to make this 21st annual event another resounding success.

Special thanks to all the volunteers who helped set up for the day and tidy up afterwards, also to the ticket sellers who worked tirelessly all day, selling ballot tickets and not forgetting those who bought them.

Thanks also to those who brought their vehicles for display and to all those who displayed their talents both inside and outside the school for people to admire and appreciate

As with tradition, the rally came to an end with the vintage vehicles, and tank, embarking on a short road run.

Next up for Carnlough Vintage Society is a country and western concert, to be held in October.

Vintage day Manning the entrance, Roisin Wills, Joanne Gaston and Claire Morrow

Vintage day Craig Simpson and his two-and-a-half year old twins, Jim and Edie, all the way from Edinburgh

Vintage day The scene on Carnlough's Front Street at the Vintage Day

Vintage day Alex Robinson's tank was an eye-catching addition to the vintage day in Carnlough.