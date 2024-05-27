Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Where are the restaurants in Northern Ireland where you can buy the very best steak?

On Friday we asked our Facebook followers to name their go-to places for the best steak dinner, and we have been inundated with dozens of mouthwatering suggestions.

The Northern Ireland public has given us an impressive list of locations for the best hunk of beef – whether you prefer rare, medium or well done – fillet, sirloin or tomahawk – skinny fries or champ – peppered or diane sauce?

Northern Ireland has long been renowned for the quality of its farm quality assured beef and it seems that you agree.

Readers of Farming Life have selected the restaurants in Northern Ireland where you can buy the best steaks

Not content with naming your favourite restaurants, you have also been highlighting some of the top NI butchery businesses if you prefer to buy local and cook your steak at home.

So where are the top 52 restaurants – as suggested by readers of Farming Life?

Check out below

Number one – Jinglers, Banbridge

Number two – Courtney Steakhouse, Newry and Seven Stars, Loughbrickland

Number three – Morning Star, Belfast; Flax Steakhouse, Broughshane; The Hungry Goat, Caledon; Rices, Poyntzpass

Number four – Top Blade, Belfast; Mahons Hotel, Irvingstown; The Brewers House, Donaghmore; Lizzie Drakes, Lisburn

Other suggestions are as follows:

Bronte Steakhouse

Scopers Dundrum

The Anzac, Ballycastle

Browns in Town, Derry

Hadskis, Belfast

Port Mor, Blackwatertown

Halfway House, Banbridge

Kilbroney Bar and Restaurant, Rostrevor

Sperrin Restaurant, outside Omagh

Jamaica Inn, Bangor

Poachers Pocket, Lisbane

Pier 36, Donaghadee

Stix and Stones

Harbour Bar, Portrush

The Carrie, Kells

The Tap House, Bellaghy

Square One, Dromara

The Salt House, Ballycastle

Bucks Head, Dundrum

Anglers Rest, Katesbridge

Sleepy Hollow Restaurant

Gas Works, Dungannon

Overwood at Balloo House

Viscounts, Dungannon

Quinns Corner, Ballygawley

Mollys, Irvingstown

Clandeboye Lodge

Swiftys Restaurant, Newtownhamilton

Millside, Cloughmills

Glenpark Estate

Brown Trout Golf and Country Inn

Head o’theroad

Temple Golf Club

Bayview Hotel, Portballntrae

Dolpin Bar

The New Quays, Portavogie

Top Blade, Portadown

Cunninghams, Kilkeel

Amici, Portstewart

Shanty, Portrush

Brunels Restaurant, Newcastle

Family butchers which made the cut for home cooking include:

Morrow family butchers, Aughnacloy

Lowe Bros, Stewartstown

McAtamneys, Forestside

Alfie Murray, Killyleagh

Croobview Beef Shorthorns, Dromara

Rosemount Country Farm Meats

Gareth Corrie, Newtownards

Millers Meats, Irvingstown

J Magill and Sons

Ballymac Farm Shop