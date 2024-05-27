52 restaurants in NI which serve up the very best steaks
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday we asked our Facebook followers to name their go-to places for the best steak dinner, and we have been inundated with dozens of mouthwatering suggestions.
The Northern Ireland public has given us an impressive list of locations for the best hunk of beef – whether you prefer rare, medium or well done – fillet, sirloin or tomahawk – skinny fries or champ – peppered or diane sauce?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Northern Ireland has long been renowned for the quality of its farm quality assured beef and it seems that you agree.
Not content with naming your favourite restaurants, you have also been highlighting some of the top NI butchery businesses if you prefer to buy local and cook your steak at home.
So where are the top 52 restaurants – as suggested by readers of Farming Life?
Check out below
Number one – Jinglers, Banbridge
Number two – Courtney Steakhouse, Newry and Seven Stars, Loughbrickland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Number three – Morning Star, Belfast; Flax Steakhouse, Broughshane; The Hungry Goat, Caledon; Rices, Poyntzpass
Number four – Top Blade, Belfast; Mahons Hotel, Irvingstown; The Brewers House, Donaghmore; Lizzie Drakes, Lisburn
Other suggestions are as follows:
Bronte Steakhouse
Scopers Dundrum
The Anzac, Ballycastle
Browns in Town, Derry
Hadskis, Belfast
Port Mor, Blackwatertown
Halfway House, Banbridge
Kilbroney Bar and Restaurant, Rostrevor
Sperrin Restaurant, outside Omagh
Jamaica Inn, Bangor
Poachers Pocket, Lisbane
Pier 36, Donaghadee
Stix and Stones
Harbour Bar, Portrush
The Carrie, Kells
The Tap House, Bellaghy
Square One, Dromara
The Salt House, Ballycastle
Bucks Head, Dundrum
Anglers Rest, Katesbridge
Sleepy Hollow Restaurant
Gas Works, Dungannon
Overwood at Balloo House
Viscounts, Dungannon
Quinns Corner, Ballygawley
Mollys, Irvingstown
Clandeboye Lodge
Swiftys Restaurant, Newtownhamilton
Millside, Cloughmills
Glenpark Estate
Brown Trout Golf and Country Inn
Head o’theroad
Temple Golf Club
Bayview Hotel, Portballntrae
Dolpin Bar
The New Quays, Portavogie
Top Blade, Portadown
Cunninghams, Kilkeel
Amici, Portstewart
Shanty, Portrush
Brunels Restaurant, Newcastle
Family butchers which made the cut for home cooking include:
Morrow family butchers, Aughnacloy
Lowe Bros, Stewartstown
McAtamneys, Forestside
Alfie Murray, Killyleagh
Croobview Beef Shorthorns, Dromara
Rosemount Country Farm Meats
Gareth Corrie, Newtownards
Millers Meats, Irvingstown
J Magill and Sons
Ballymac Farm Shop
Barrs Butchers, Ballymena