All smiles from Duchess of Cambridge for NI firefighter and his wife

Phil Wilson and his wife Nuala were in the Scottish capital on a short break when they came across the Duke and Duchess getting out of their car.

Phil, who is a full time firefighter in Lurgan and part time in Portadown, said: “She was lovely. She got out of the car and said ‘hello’ to us with a big smile.

“William got out of the other side of the car and he waved over at us as well.”

The couple said they had no idea the future King and Queen would be in the city.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at the Closing Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. Prince William is the Lord High Commissioner.

Phil said: “I spotted a few police and what looked like plain clothes detectives about and I thought something was up but had no idea it was Prince William and Kate.

“We were walking along and spotted about 20 people standing outside this building and then their car drove up,” said Phil.

Not only did they bump into royalty but they also met Steve Arnott from Line of Duty (otherwise known as Martin Compston) while on a trip to Edinburgh Zoo.

And he was very happy to get his photo taken with Nuala.

