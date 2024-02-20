Belfast YMCA champions affordable housing with strategic land sale in Stranmillis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The land, currently not in use by the charity, extends to approximately 2.84 acres and is strategically located adjacent to the Belfast YMCA's Stranmillis hub where the organisation will retain the majority of the land surrounding the site.

This hub is a cornerstone of the community, offering a wide range of facilities, including a day nursery, after school clubs, a gym, and community amenities. The charity plans to further enhance this area with a community garden, walking trails, and a junior park run, making it an ideal location for a residential development that aligns with the YMCA's community-centric mission.

The underutilised land has been earmarked for development into affordable housing, lies in proximity to the bustling Stranmillis Village and the serene Malone Road and offers a unique opportunity to developers and housing providers.

From left Brian Kidd, partner at Frazer Kidd, and Chris Cupples chief executive at Belfast YMCA.

Chief executive, Belfast YMCA, Chris Cupples said the sale of the unused land will allow the organisation to reinvest into the charity’s wider initiatives, allowing the organisation to play a more active role in addressing the needs of children, young people and communities across Belfast.

He added: “We are delighted to be moving forward with our plans to market this site for sale. Affordable housing is in high demand across Belfast and this site presents a great opportunity to help provide more local housing in the years to come.

“The sale of the site will not impact upon any of the activities delivered by the Belfast YMCA Stranmillis hub, selling this land offers a strategic opportunity to partner with a trusted charity, presenting the chance to collaborate on a social housing scheme aligned with the YMCA's mission, leveraging existing resources for mutual benefit and enhancing community wellbeing.

“The site also presents the opportunity for other social developments such as a nursing home or residential care facility.”

Belfast YMCA is a charity that has been serving children, young people and communities across Belfast for over 170 years. Today the charity operates across; Childcare, Youth and Community. Peacebuilding is the golden thread through everything they do.

Brian Kidd, partner at Frazer Kidd said the land “offers a rare opportunity to acquire a potential residential development site, within an extremely popular residential area, situated directly adjacent to the YMCA football playing fields.”

He added: “This land presents the opportunity to develop a scheme aligned with the YMCA’s mission, leveraging existing resources for mutual benefit and enhancing community well-being.

For more information on the land download the brochure from frazerkidd.co.uk