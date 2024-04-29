The second race of the season was from Roscrea in County Tipperary on Saturday 27th April. Liberation took place at 9.30am in excellent conditions with light northerly winds. Taking 1st and 2nd positions in the Mid Antrim Combine this week were Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & District with two birds timed at 12.31pm doing 1424ypm. The first hen to time was a two-year-old blue hen sitting eggs and was bred from stock acquired from top racing and breeding lofts of Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. The sire is Van Den Brande and is half-brother to Martin Graham's 1st Open Infc Penzance young bird National winner "Sammy's Girl" having the same dam. The second bird timed a two-year-old blue Van Den Bulck hen has won twice before including 3rd Section and 25th Open Fermoy as a youngster. The dam was from Jackie Steele and is down from "Pussy Cat" The Eagleson loft had a great team performance from their birds winning 1st, 2nd, 6th, 9th & 11th Section B and 40th, 43rd, 60th, 67th & 75th Open Nipa with 19,875 birds competing. Alan Darragh was next best in the Combine and placed 3rd Section B on 1423. His winning blue pied yearling hen is bred from a good racing cock that won the section twice on the channel and was also placed from St Malo. Alan also took the top three positions in the Cullybackey club. Next best was the Ahoghill winner Trevor Whyte on 1422 with a yearling red Alex Docx cock bred by Paddy & William McManus. This cock won as a youngster for Trevor last season. Daniel Magill completed the top five in the Combine with his Harryville winner on 1421. Other club winners included Jackie Steele in Rasharkin on 1419 and 7th Combine with a yearling black cock from the best of his Lambrecht family, Stewart Bros were best in Randalstown for the second week running on 1414 with a two-year-old blue cock Donckers x Vandenabeele from Peter Martin lines. Geoff Surgenor had the winner in Kells for the second week on 1369 with a yearling blue w/f hen that won good prizes as a young bird and is down from birds of David Currell's and Alastair Purvis won Broughshane with the same 3yo chequer hen that won the previous week. Sire Willie Jacobs from Gerard Delaney and dam Lambrecht from the late Frank Clarke. Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim PO.