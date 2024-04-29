Just short of 20,000 birds were liberated at Mount St Joseph Abbey in Roscrea and for the second week on the trot Owen Markey from the Ballyholland HPS in Newry City has topped the NIPA on velocity 1469ypm. Locally in Mid Antrim Johnston Eagleson & Sons had a fantastic Card in Ballymna & District and took 1st & 2nd MAC and 1st & 2nd in the NIPA Section B. Despite some heavy showers over the route returns seem to have been pretty good and birds are well set for Roscrea again next week.
Due to ill health, Houston Bros from Randalstown have had to call time on their racing career. An entire clearance of birds and equipment over 2 sales will is due in coming weeks conducted by Sawyers Pigeon Auctions. First sale will be in Glenavy Hall on Monday 6th May with viewing 7-8pm. 2nd sale details to follow in due course.
1st Roscrea OB Saturday 27th April 2024 – Liberated at 9.30am in a Lt North wind.
NIPA Open 1st Roscrea 668/19,875 -1-1G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1469, 2-2G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1462, 3-1H J & G Ramsey Derry & District 1452, 4-1E J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1443, 5-2E J Whitten & Son 1443, 6-3E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Social 1439, 7-4E C J & B Ferris 1439, 8-3G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & District 1438, 9-5E R D Calvin Annaghmore 1437, 10-1A P McElhatton Coalisland & District 1437, 11-6E R Parkes & Son Armagh 1437, 12-7E C J & B Ferris 1437, 13-8E G & A Campbell Armagh 1436, 14-1D P & J Boal Dromore 1435, 15-2A P McElhatton 1435, 16-3A K Murphy Coalisland & District 1433, 17-6A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1433, 18-5A B & D Coyle 1432, 19-9E Keith Allister Monaghan 1432, 20-1C D McElhone Eastway 1432.
NIPA Section A 1st Roscrea 51/1701 – P McElhatton Coalisland & District 1437, P McElhatton 1435, K Murphy Coalisland & District 1433, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1433, B & D Coyle 1432, M McPhillips Coalisland & District 1432, B & D Coyle 1429, B Isbanner Dungannon & District 1422, B Morgan Coalisland & District 1419, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1417.
NIPA Sect A Clubs
Coalisland & District 15/540 – P McElhatton 1437, 1435, K Murphy 1433, M McPhillips 1432, B Morgan 1419, P McElhatton 1415. Coalisland & District H.P.S.
Coleraine Premier HPS 16/678 – B & D Coyle 1433, 1432, 1429, S Diamond 1417, B & D Coyle 1414, 1412.
Cookstown Social 7/276 – G & S Smith 139, 1398, K Morton & Son 1394, G & S Smith 1386, W Bleeks & Son 1384, K Morton & Son 1378.
Dungannon & District 6/125 – B Isbanner 1422, 1383, 1382, 1367, 1358, 1358.
Windsor Social 10/351 – K Glass 1400, A Parke 1399, R & J Parke 1390, 1386, 1379, 1371.
NIPA Section B 1st Roscrea 92/2796 – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1424, J Eagleson & Sons 1424, A Darragh Cullybackey 1423, T Whyte Ahoghill 1422, D Magill Harryville 1421, J Eagleson & Sons 1419, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin & District 1419, S Johnston & Son Ballymena & Dist 1419, J Eagleson & Sons 1418, A Darragh 1417.
NIPA Sect B Clubs
Ahoghill Flying Club 7/182 – T Whyte 1422, Young McManus & Sons 1407, J Smyth & Son 1403, T Whyte 1400, Young McManus & Sons 1398, T Whyte 1392.
Ballymoney HPS 18/604 – D & H Stuart 1411, 1410, 1403, 1403, D Dixon 1400, 1399.
Ballymoney West Combine –
Broughshane & District 5/84 – A Purvis 1338, 1323, M Neilly 1319, T & M Morrow 1313, A Purvis 1309, M Neilly 1272.
Ballymena & District HPS 7/203 – J Eagleson & Sons 1424, 1424, 1419, S Johnston & Son 1419, J Eagleson & Sons 1418, 1415.
Cullybackey HPS 11/399 – A Darragh 1423, 1417, 1413, G Gibson 1407, 1402, A Darragh 1396.
Crumlin & District 9/238 – Fleming Bros 1391, 1361, 1359, McCoville Bros 1355, R & S Hope 1352, 1349.
Dervock RPS -
Harryville HPS 7/117 – D Magill 1421, 1410, 1409, S Crawford 1389, D Magill 1383, S Crawford 1345.
Kells & District HPS 5/124 – Surgenor Bros 1369, B Swann & Son 1358, 1358, Surgenor Bros 1326, A Barkley & Son 1326, Surgenor Bros 1325.
Muckamore HPS 8/305 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1403, 1403, S & N Maginty 1400, 1397, S & J Bones and T Yates 1391,1389.
Randalstown HPS 6/159 – Stewart Bros 1414, 1358, 1351, J Millar 1309, 1286, 1280.
Rasharkin & District HPS 8/159 – Steele & McNeill 1419, F Barkley 1415, H Cubitt 1414, F Barkley 1413, Steele & McNeill 1410, H Cubitt 1405.
NIPA Section C 1st Roscrea 110/2983 – D McElhone Eastway 1432, Crawford & Robinson Larne & District 1426, R Mills & Son Larne & District 1425, A & T Agnew Balyclare & District 1423, Crawford & Robinson 1422, J & D Braniff Glen 1421 J & R Baxter Glenarm & District 1419, C McManus Ligoniel & District 1403, R Mills & Son 1401, C Campbell Larne & District 1399.
NIPA Section D 1st Roscrea 70/2160 – P & J Boal Dromore 1435, J Greenaway & Son Hills & Maze 1426,D Aiken Dromara 1411, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & District 1408, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1401, P & J Boal 1399, P & J Boal 1398, P & J Boal 1398, P & J Boal 1397, Abernethy & Turner Harmony 1397.
NIPA Section E 1st Roscrea 129/4337 – J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1443, J Whitten & Son 1443, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Socialm 1439, C J & B Ferris 1439, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1437, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1437, C J & B Ferris 1337, G & A Campbell Armagh 1436, Keith Allister Monaghan 1432, Richard Mulligan Monaghan 1432.
NIPA Sect E Clubs
Annaghmore 13/454 – R D Calvin 1437, 1416, R Buckley 1416, J & E Calvin 1413, R D Calvin 1413, R Buckley 1409.
Armagh HPS 14/430 – R Parkes & Son 1437, G & A Campbell 1436, 1430, 1419, R Parkes & Son 1413, Kelly Bros 1413.
Beechpark Social 7/206 – M Duggan & Son 1388, D Mawhinney & Son 1372, 1363, 1363, C Reynolds 1360, D Mawhinney & Son 1350.
Bondhill Social 3/215 – David Calvin 1421, 1419, 1402, 1401, 1400, 1400.
Edgarstown HPS 15/455 – Mullen Bros 1421, T McClean 1397, S & E Buckley 1391, R G & G Donaldson 1390, S & E Buckley 1390, T McClean1379.
Gilford & District 12/280 – Rafferty & Toman 1405, Moody Bros 1403, A Feeney & Son 1403, Rafferty & Toman 1401, G O’Dowd 1399, A Feeney & Son 1391.
Laurelvale 5/133 – A Craig 1380, 1360, C Brown 1354, A Craig 1349, 1348, 1348.
Loughgall 5/268 – S Corrigan 1428, D C & P McArdle 1426, 1426, 1426, R Calvin & Daughter 1413, D C & P McArdle 1406.
Lurgan Social 22/790 – C J & B Ferris 1439, 1439, 1437, J Barr 1427, C J & B Ferris 1421, J Barr 1417.
Markethill HPS 6/167 – R McCracken 1424, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1414, M Bruce & Daughter 1408, 1406, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1401, 1400.
Monaghan HPS 10/351 – Keith Allister 1432, Richard Mulligan 1432, Keith Allister 1425, 1425, 1425, 1425.
Portadown & Drumcree 7/177 – J Whitten & Son 1443, 1443, 1412, 1401, A McDonald 1397, J Sterritt 1386.
Meadows 7/233 – Aidan Mallon 1408, G Douglas 1391, Larkin Bros 1387, G Douglas 1371, AidanMallon 1370, Larkin Bros 1367.
NIPA Section F 1st Roscrea 74/1739 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1403, Burgess & Brennan 1403, Adair & McCombs Crossgar 1386, McGimpsey Bros Newtownards 1385, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1384, D Grieves Killyleagh & District 1379, R Moore & Son Bangor 1379, R Moore & Son 1377, McCartan & Woodsides 1377, R Moore & Son 1377.
NIPA Section G 1st Roscrea 50-2105 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1469, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1462, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & District 1438, Owen Markey 1430, J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1424, C O’Hare & Daughter 1421, Owen Markey 1420, Owen Markey 1419, R Williamson Newry & District 1415.
NIPA Section H 1st Roscrea 92/2054 – J & G Ramsey Berry & District 1452, David Booth Mourne & District 1424, David Booth 1424, T Booth Mourne & District 1424, David Booth 1418, A Kelly Omagh & District 1415, K Armstrong Omagh & District 1409, K Armstrong 1408, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1406.
NIPA Sect H Clubs
Amelia Earhart 9/62 – M Rabbett 1353, 1327, Eamon Quigley 1291, M Rabbett 1284, Eamon Quigley 1270, Lexi McCloskey 1210. Congratulations to Mickey Rabbett and Michael Rabbett on their win today.
Derry & District 16/373 – J & G Ramsey 1452, A McCrudden 1403, J & G Ramsey 1402, 1402, A McCrudden 1394, J & G Ramsey 1389.
Foyle RPS 12/198 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1406, 1362, 1345, 1327, 1327, 1327.
Limavady 10/287 – Ronnie Witherow 1342, 1326, 1325, 1318, 1307, 1290.
Londonderry RPS 8/139 – N Murray 1404, 1385, 1383, 1360, 1358, L Flanagan & Son 1346.
Maiden City 13/280 – P & M Healy 1352, 1339, 1326, 1319, J McGettigan 1316, J & B Knox 1303.
Mourne & District HPS 4/244 – David Booth 1424, 1424, T Booth 1424, David Booth 1418, 1408, 1403.
Omagh & District A Kelly 1415, K Armstrong 1409, 1408, 1398, 1380, 1372.
Strabane & District Inv RPC 15/315 – P Walters 1405, D Mullen 1385, F Patterson 1350, D Mullen 1341, P Walters 1341,D Mullen 1340.
The second race of the season was from Roscrea in County Tipperary on Saturday 27th April. Liberation took place at 9.30am in excellent conditions with light northerly winds. Taking 1st and 2nd positions in the Mid Antrim Combine this week were Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & District with two birds timed at 12.31pm doing 1424ypm. The first hen to time was a two-year-old blue hen sitting eggs and was bred from stock acquired from top racing and breeding lofts of Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. The sire is Van Den Brande and is half-brother to Martin Graham's 1st Open Infc Penzance young bird National winner "Sammy's Girl" having the same dam. The second bird timed a two-year-old blue Van Den Bulck hen has won twice before including 3rd Section and 25th Open Fermoy as a youngster. The dam was from Jackie Steele and is down from "Pussy Cat" The Eagleson loft had a great team performance from their birds winning 1st, 2nd, 6th, 9th & 11th Section B and 40th, 43rd, 60th, 67th & 75th Open Nipa with 19,875 birds competing. Alan Darragh was next best in the Combine and placed 3rd Section B on 1423. His winning blue pied yearling hen is bred from a good racing cock that won the section twice on the channel and was also placed from St Malo. Alan also took the top three positions in the Cullybackey club. Next best was the Ahoghill winner Trevor Whyte on 1422 with a yearling red Alex Docx cock bred by Paddy & William McManus. This cock won as a youngster for Trevor last season. Daniel Magill completed the top five in the Combine with his Harryville winner on 1421. Other club winners included Jackie Steele in Rasharkin on 1419 and 7th Combine with a yearling black cock from the best of his Lambrecht family, Stewart Bros were best in Randalstown for the second week running on 1414 with a two-year-old blue cock Donckers x Vandenabeele from Peter Martin lines. Geoff Surgenor had the winner in Kells for the second week on 1369 with a yearling blue w/f hen that won good prizes as a young bird and is down from birds of David Currell's and Alastair Purvis won Broughshane with the same 3yo chequer hen that won the previous week. Sire Willie Jacobs from Gerard Delaney and dam Lambrecht from the late Frank Clarke. Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim PO.
Mid Antrim Combine – 1st Roscrea 57/1497 - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1424, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1424, A Darragh Cullybackey 1423, T Whyte Ahoghill 1422, D Magill Harryville 1421, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1419, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1419, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1419, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1418, A Darragh Cullybackey 1417, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1415, F Barkley Rasharkin 1415, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1414, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1414, F Barkley Rasharkin 1413, A Darragh Cullybackey 1413, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1412, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1410, D Magill Harryville 1410, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1409, D Magill Harryville 1409, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1408, G Gibson Cullybackey 1407, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1407, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1405, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1405, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1403, G Gibson Cullybackey 1402, F Barkley Rasharkin 1402, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1402, D Dixon Rasharkin 1400, T Whyte Ahoghill 1400, D Dixon Rasharkin 1399, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1399, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1399, D Dixon Rasharkin 1399, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1398, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1398, D Dixon Rasharkin 1397, A Darragh Cullybackey 1396
J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 146, A Darragh Cullybackey 72, D Dixon Rasharkin 55, H Cubitt Rasharkin 46, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 43.
Champion’s League Group Stages - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 Knock-Out competition. Knock-Out starts at 1st Talbenny
Group (1) - D Dixon Rasharkin 55, G Gibson Cullybackey 25, S Crawford Harryville 0, H Turkington Kells 0
Group (2) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 146, D Magill Harryville 30, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 21, A Barkley & Son Kells 0,
Group (3) - H Cubitt Rasharkin 46, Surgenor Bros Kells 0, A Purvis Broughshane 0, J & J Greer Cullybackey 0
Group (4) - Blair & Rankin Ballymena 43, Rock & Moore Harryville 0, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 0, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 0
Group (5) - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 28, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 26, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 25, R H Clements Harryville 0,
Group (6) - J Miller Randalstown 0, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 0, H Boyd Kells 0, M Neilly Broughshane 0
Group (7) - T Whyte Ahoghill 21, W McFetridge Rasharkin 17, Stewart Bros Randalstown 12, T & M Morrow Broughshane 0,
Group (8) - A Darragh Cullybackey 72, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 0, J Balmer Ahoghill 0.
Coleraine Triangle 1st Roscrea - B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1433, B & D Coyle 1432, B & D Coyle 1429, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1417, B & D Coyle 1414, B & D Coyle 1412, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1410, S Diamond 1407, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1407, S Diamond 1405, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1403,K Glass Windsor Social 1400, A Parke Windsor Soc 1399, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1399, S Diamond 1392, L Hanson & Son 1392, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1392, S Diamond 1391, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1383, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1382,
City of Derry Federation 1st Roscrea 49/1012 – J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1452, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1406, N Murray Londonderry 1404, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1403, J & G Ramsey 1402, J & G Ramsey 1402, A McCrudden 1394, J & G Ramsey 1389, J & G Ramsey 1389, J & G Ramsey 1388, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1385, N Murray 1385, N Murray 1383, J & G Ramsey 1370, J & G Ramsey 1370, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1362, N Murray 1360, 1358, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1353, P & M Healy Maiden City 1352, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1349.
Foyle Valley Combine 1st Roscrea – J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1452, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1406, Paul Walters Strabane 1405, N Murray Londonderry 1404, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1403, J & G Ramsey 1402, J & G Ramsey 1402, A McCrudden 1394, J & G Ramsey 1389, J & G Ramsey 1389, J & G Ramsey 1388, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1385, Dessie Mullen Strabane 1385, N Murray 1385, N Murray 1383, J & G Ramsey 1370, J & G Ramsey 1370, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1362, N Murray 1360.