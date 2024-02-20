News you can trust since 1963
Lockhart endorses 'Mind Your Head' message

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has said farmers should take time this week to heed the “Mind Your Head” message.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT
The Upper Bann Member of Parliament said: “Farm Safety Week in Northern Ireland is vital because it highlights the risks in farming and stresses the need for safety. Farming involves various dangers like machinery accidents and animal-related incidents, so it is crucial for farmers to stay alert and follow safety guidelines.

"This week’s core message is urging farmers to “Mind their Head”, highlighting the importance of mental health amongst our farming community. Taking care of mental health is essential for those involved in farming. The isolated farm life, financial pressures, and unpredictable challenges can lead to high stress. By promoting mental health awareness, Farm Safety Week encourages farmers to seek support, reduce stigma, and prioritise their well-being.

"My message to farmers in Upper Bann is to stay safe, and stay physically and mentally healthy. I thank all those involved in Farm Safety Week and trust that these important messages are heeded by our hard working farmers.”

