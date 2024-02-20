Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Upper Bann Member of Parliament said: “Farm Safety Week in Northern Ireland is vital because it highlights the risks in farming and stresses the need for safety. Farming involves various dangers like machinery accidents and animal-related incidents, so it is crucial for farmers to stay alert and follow safety guidelines.

"This week’s core message is urging farmers to “Mind their Head”, highlighting the importance of mental health amongst our farming community. Taking care of mental health is essential for those involved in farming. The isolated farm life, financial pressures, and unpredictable challenges can lead to high stress. By promoting mental health awareness, Farm Safety Week encourages farmers to seek support, reduce stigma, and prioritise their well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement